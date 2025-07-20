Places You Might Not Think To Clean In Your Kitchen (But Definitely Should)

Your kitchen looks clean. The counters gleam. The dishes are put away. The trash is out. But the illusion of cleanliness is exactly that — an illusion. Did you know that 86% of kitchen dish cloths tested positive for coliform bacteria, a marker for fecal contamination, according to a 2025 study published in the Environmental Health Engineering and Management Journal? Even your salt shaker or can opener might harbor harmful bacteria, like E. coli, Salmonella, and coliform! Most of us clean by sight, targeting crumbs, spills, and obvious messes, leaving bacteria to thrive in overlooked and hard-to-reach areas. Think appliance buttons, fridge seals, or the underside of your range hood.

Some of the germiest places in the home are in the kitchen, and not where you'd expect. When was the last time you cleaned your knife block? The one where you slide in freshly washed blades is likely a breeding ground. That dish drying rack? Often full of stagnant water and mold. Even the rubber fridge seals trap bacteria from spills and produce. And let's not even get into the grease and dust behind your stove. That lingering kitchen smell you can't place? Probably from one of these neglected areas. That sudden ant invasion? Same. You might be a pro at preparing 30-minute meals that still impress, but if your kitchen isn't truly clean, your food's integrity is already compromised. That's why we've rounded up the sneaky blind spots you probably forget to clean but absolutely should. The best part? Most take just minutes to address.