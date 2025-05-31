The Smelly Kitchen Item You're Probably Not Cleaning (And Definitely Should Be)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchens are a great source of olfactory pleasure — the smell of freshly baked bread out of the oven, the hearty scent of a stew, or just the familiar fragrance of your favorite comfort food. But this place of culinary haven can soon turn into a hotspot of rot and bacteria if you don't take care of it, replacing those mouth-watering aromas with pungent, sour, and repulsive odors. Now, while it's easy to spot the usual culprits of decay, such as rotten fruits, vegetables, and meat, sometimes the main offender slips away from right under your nose.

If your kitchen smells like a dumpyard despite multiple deep cleaning sessions, it's time to turn your attention to the sneaky little trash can sitting in the corner. We throw all kinds of food waste in the trash can every day, but if left uncleaned over a long period of time, leftover food particles can begin to decompose and produce nitrogen or sulfur-based odorants that are responsible for the foul smell.

To add to that, trash cans are usually closed and don't have a lot of access to air, which in turn causes bacteria to multiply and spread. Additionally, these smelly trash cans turn into the perfect breeding ground for harmful pathogens such as salmonella, and can also attract rodents and other pests, leading to a potential health hazard and the risk of contamination. This is why it's important to clean that often-ignored trash can in your kitchen.