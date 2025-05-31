The Smelly Kitchen Item You're Probably Not Cleaning (And Definitely Should Be)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchens are a great source of olfactory pleasure — the smell of freshly baked bread out of the oven, the hearty scent of a stew, or just the familiar fragrance of your favorite comfort food. But this place of culinary haven can soon turn into a hotspot of rot and bacteria if you don't take care of it, replacing those mouth-watering aromas with pungent, sour, and repulsive odors. Now, while it's easy to spot the usual culprits of decay, such as rotten fruits, vegetables, and meat, sometimes the main offender slips away from right under your nose.
If your kitchen smells like a dumpyard despite multiple deep cleaning sessions, it's time to turn your attention to the sneaky little trash can sitting in the corner. We throw all kinds of food waste in the trash can every day, but if left uncleaned over a long period of time, leftover food particles can begin to decompose and produce nitrogen or sulfur-based odorants that are responsible for the foul smell.
To add to that, trash cans are usually closed and don't have a lot of access to air, which in turn causes bacteria to multiply and spread. Additionally, these smelly trash cans turn into the perfect breeding ground for harmful pathogens such as salmonella, and can also attract rodents and other pests, leading to a potential health hazard and the risk of contamination. This is why it's important to clean that often-ignored trash can in your kitchen.
Tips on cleaning trash cans
Cleaning smelly and dirty trash cans may be an intimidating task, but it's essential in order to maintain health and hygiene. The frequency of cleaning depends on factors such as family size, which can impact the volume of waste you generate, but a general recommendation is once every month. Cleaning the trash can is also one of the kitchen tasks you should do every time you leave for vacation. To do it, start by removing the garbage bag and sterilizing the entire can (even the exterior) with a disinfectant spray, before giving it a thorough scrub with soapy water.
Rinse the can and repeat this process as many times as you need to until it seems visibly clean. Once done, wipe the bin with a paper towel and let it air out. If you don't want to go through the ordeal of frequently cleaning a filthy trash can that's right on the cusp of a biohazard situation, it's good to get into the habit of taking out the trash every night. Another trick is to pick out a sturdy garbage bag that won't tear easily and throw in a pinch of baking soda or coffee grounds to help absorb pungent odors — this is a great way to get rid of bad kitchen smells.
When it comes to choosing a trash can, consider buying a stainless steel one over plastic, even if the latter typically costs less money. Stainless steel trash cans are a must for a clean-smelling kitchen because they are more odor resistant when compared to the porous material of plastic, which is susceptible to absorbing and retaining smells. That being said, all trash cans need human intervention to stay hygienic and odor-free, so you should clean them regularly regardless.