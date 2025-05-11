5 Kitchen Tasks To Always Do Before You Leave For Vacation
Planning and booking a vacation is exciting, but preparing for a vacation can be a whole different beast. Vacation prep can mean a lot of things, from packing bags to building an itinerary to cleaning your house — not everybody's pre-vacation ritual looks the same. There are a few things that are absolute musts, though, when it comes to getting your home ready for your prolonged absence. Whether you're leaving town for a weekend, a week, or a month, cleaning your kitchen before leaving it alone is a non-negotiable.
The kitchen is one of the most high-maintenance rooms in your home. And, yes, even if you don't plan on using it for a while because you're lounging on a tropical beach or exploring a new city, there are some simple kitchen tasks to do beforehand that make coming home a gentle return to your nest rather than a sharp jolt back to reality.
Throw away or freeze food that could spoil
Cleaning out your fridge and pantries before going on a vacation seems like a no-brainer, but there is some tact and strategy that can be applied to make the most out of this task. First, determine what, if any, food items could be prepped and frozen rather than tossed out. Fresh produce, meats, cheeses, juice, homemade salad dressings, and more can all be preserved in your freezer rather than being thrown in the trash. Didn't finish that crown of broccoli? Steam it and freeze in an airtight container or food storage bag for an easy microwaveable side. Leftover rice? Freeze it. Meat — even cooked meat — is another thing that should get frozen instead of tossed. Plus, having a freezer full of food can be the perfect thing to come home to after a long vacation. No need to shop for groceries or spend your precious post-vacation dollars on takeout.
Check your pantries for food that might go stale while you're away and either seal it up tightly or throw it out. Chips, crackers, nuts, and even baking essentials should be stored in airtight containers that keep bugs or vermin out. This can be a good opportunity to tidy up your pantries and declutter a bit, setting you up for a peaceful return.
Deep clean and sanitize the kitchen sink, drain, and garbage disposal
The sink is where everything in the kitchen goes to get clean, but you should be treating your sink with the same level of care as your dirtiest pots and pans. Before heading on your vacation, make sure to spend some time prepping your sink and garbage disposal, if you have one. Don't leave any food remnants, grease, or sitting water to fester and stink up your kitchen while you're away. Thoroughly scrub the sink basin with hot, soapy water, making sure to use a little elbow grease on the corners and crevices. If you have a stainless steel sink and want to go the extra mile, polish it using flour. Make sure the sink is completely dry, then sprinkle with flour and use a paper towel or a cloth and buff it in with small circular movements. Rinse it away when finished and enjoy your sparkling sink.
Deodorize the drain and help move any stuck particles by pouring a half cup of baking soda down the drain and following it with about a cup of white vinegar. Plug the drain so the force of the effervescent chemical reaction doesn't bubble up into the sink's basin, and follow by pouring a pot of boiling water down the drain (be mindful of plastic piping here).
Wash and dry all dishes (and dish towels)
Washing dirty dishes before leaving town seems like another obvious task, but it is hugely important. Yes, even that dirty spoon you used to scarf down some food real quick on your way out the door. Food particles being left to decay in your kitchen can be an attractant for bugs and is just plain gross. Plus, who wants to come home from a relaxing vacation to a sink full of dirty dishes? And don't just wash the dishes before vacation, but make sure they're dry, too. If you have a dishwasher, leave it propped open to let extra moisture escape. If you hand wash your dishes, dry them thoroughly, and make sure cups, bowls, and mugs are flipped upside down on a raised surface so water can drip off properly and not pool in the bottom. Stagnant moisture can grow mildew and make for a stinky, musty kitchen.
Speaking of musty, washing your dish towels before going on vacation is the cherry on top. Come home to fluffy, fresh, and clean towels that aren't stinking up your kitchen. After all, you probably grew accustomed to those nice hotel towels when you were away.
Take out trash and deodorize/sanitize trash can
Taking out the trash is perhaps one of the most important pre-vacation tasks. Don't just empty the bin, though. Sanitize and deodorize it, too, for maximum freshness. After the bin is empty, scrub it out with some hot, soapy water. This helps get rid of built-up grime, food scraps, and particles that get stuck in the bottom. Then, use a disinfectant to kill any bacteria. Bleach works in this case, but be very mindful not to mix it with any other chemicals that could result in a dangerous or unhealthy reaction. After rinsing the bin out, a breathable sachet of baking soda doused in your favorite essential oils can be left in the bottom to help deodorize.
Unfortunately, we get used to the smells (and the stinks) of our own homes. Be greeted by the fresh scent of a pristinely clean garbage can, and reset the nose-blindness you may have been suffering from before, while keeping kitchen pests away, too.
Wipe down and sanitize all kitchen surfaces
Last but not least, wiping down and sanitizing all of the surfaces in your kitchen can be the final touch that makes all the difference. Not only does a thorough sweep with a cloth and some cleaning solution take care of any dirt or sticky spots, but it also refreshes the entire space. Clean the smudges off the front of the refrigerator, remove crumbs from the stovetop, and leave your countertops shiny and dust-free. Wiping down kitchen surfaces makes the room smell better, especially if you're using scented cleaning products or essential oils. It also means you can come back from your trip and get right to cooking without having to bother with any kitchen prep.
A long day of traveling shouldn't end with a list of chores. Make coming home to your own spick and span kitchen feel like a vacation in itself. Do future-you a favor and take care of those tasks before hitting the road so you can enjoy a worry-free and well-deserved break from it all.