5 Kitchen Tasks To Always Do Before You Leave For Vacation

Cleaning out your fridge and pantries before going on a vacation seems like a no-brainer, but there is some tact and strategy that can be applied to make the most out of this task. First, determine what, if any, food items could be prepped and frozen rather than tossed out. Fresh produce, meats, cheeses, juice, homemade salad dressings, and more can all be preserved in your freezer rather than being thrown in the trash. Didn't finish that crown of broccoli? Steam it and freeze in an airtight container or food storage bag for an easy microwaveable side. Leftover rice? Freeze it. Meat — even cooked meat — is another thing that should get frozen instead of tossed. Plus, having a freezer full of food can be the perfect thing to come home to after a long vacation. No need to shop for groceries or spend your precious post-vacation dollars on takeout.

Check your pantries for food that might go stale while you're away and either seal it up tightly or throw it out. Chips, crackers, nuts, and even baking essentials should be stored in airtight containers that keep bugs or vermin out. This can be a good opportunity to tidy up your pantries and declutter a bit, setting you up for a peaceful return.