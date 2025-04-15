The Unexpected Household Cleaner That Can Degrease Your Entire Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Windex, the iconic blue-colored glass cleaning solution, has a place in your kitchen clean-up. If you've ever watched "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," then you know Windex fixes everything. It is a Swiss Army knife of cleaners and can even serve as a degreaser for some of the worst kitchen items to clean. Use it on countertops — at least some of them — your range, or the hood that hovers over your stovetop. You can even spray it on light fixtures to remove any greasy, grimy dirt that has accumulated while making bacon or easy smash burgers in your cast iron skillet (you know, when grease splatters everywhere).

What makes Windex so magical beyond that sea of blue color? The original formula contains water, along with three cleaning agents, one of which is ammonia. Ammonia is that "it" ingredient that has a really strong smell, but its superpower in the kitchen is that it can dissolve grease and remove stains. It is dirt's great nemesis because it's so effective, and it's great to use in the kitchen because it doesn't take a lot to get the job done. However, while it works in most places, you do need to take into consideration the material your countertops are made from.