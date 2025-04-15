The Unexpected Household Cleaner That Can Degrease Your Entire Kitchen
Windex, the iconic blue-colored glass cleaning solution, has a place in your kitchen clean-up. If you've ever watched "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," then you know Windex fixes everything. It is a Swiss Army knife of cleaners and can even serve as a degreaser for some of the worst kitchen items to clean. Use it on countertops — at least some of them — your range, or the hood that hovers over your stovetop. You can even spray it on light fixtures to remove any greasy, grimy dirt that has accumulated while making bacon or easy smash burgers in your cast iron skillet (you know, when grease splatters everywhere).
What makes Windex so magical beyond that sea of blue color? The original formula contains water, along with three cleaning agents, one of which is ammonia. Ammonia is that "it" ingredient that has a really strong smell, but its superpower in the kitchen is that it can dissolve grease and remove stains. It is dirt's great nemesis because it's so effective, and it's great to use in the kitchen because it doesn't take a lot to get the job done. However, while it works in most places, you do need to take into consideration the material your countertops are made from.
Use ammonia-free Windex on natural stone counters
Windex formulas containing ammonia can be problematic for countertops made from natural stone that have been sealed because they will strip the shine, giving them a dull appearance. And while we love vinegar kitchen cleaning hacks, the same is true if you use one of the Windex formulas that contains this acidic ingredient. So, unless you want to pay big bucks to have someone come in and polish your marble or granite counter to fix this misstep, opt for Windex Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner (available on Amazon) as your multi-purpose go-to for degreasing your kitchen countertops. You also want to avoid using Windex on wood countertops or surfaces. These are too porous and will absorb the chemical cleaners. It can also strip any laminate used.
But getting down to the elbow grease, we can share that what you will love about using Windex is you don't need to do any special steps to remove the greasy grime. Simply spray the Windex onto your stovetop or countertop, let it sit for a few minutes, and wipe it off with a microfiber cloth. While it might seem like a given, stay away from abrasive sponges or you will scratch up your kitchen surfaces. After degreasing with your Windex, make certain to wash it down with soap and water to ensure all the chemical residue has been removed before you prep your next meal.