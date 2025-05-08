Why Stainless Steel Trash Cans Are A Must For A Clean-Smelling Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The morning after a big dinner party can be a lot of work. You made your signature one-pan lemon basil chicken recipe, which was a hit, and managed to dispose of and box up the leftovers before you went to bed, leaving only all the dishes to do. When you walk into the kitchen, that's when you smell it. Not a container of milk left on the counter, not the spill by the sink that's suspiciously sticky — the black plastic trash can over in the corner. It reeks, even though you just put food in it a few hours ago. If you never want to relive the horrors of this moment again, a stainless steel trash can is a must.

Stainless steel is a preferable option for a kitchen trash can because it won't hang on to odors and is overall more durable than those made of plastic. It's a non-porous material that's often preferred not only in medical facilities but also in food processing and kitchen environments. Just think about all of those stainless steel appliances and the fully clad cookware that you already have in your kitchen. The non-porous nature of the material means your stainless steel trash can is less likely to harbor the microscopic bacteria and molds that cause it to smell. It can be an expensive investment, but it's worth it to place your bets on a stainless steel trash can if only for its hygienic properties alone, not to mention the sleek aesthetic of it.