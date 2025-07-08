16 Amazon Prime Day Deals That Will Help You Organize Your Kitchen
If you feel that keeping your kitchen organized is a never-ending battle, it might be because you don't have the right products and systems in place to keep things in order. Fortunately, now is a great time to remedy that problem. Prime Day — which starts July 8th and runs through July 11th — is upon us once again. And, with so many great deals on products to keep your pantry organized and help you corral clutter in your drawers and on your countertops, you can find everything you need to return some sanity to your kitchen.
While it's nice that there are so many products on sale for Prime Day, it can make it overwhelming to decide which ones you should get for your kitchen. We've pulled this list together to highlight some of the best products you might want to try. All of our recommendations are currently available for at least 15% off their regular retail prices — and some are even on sale for 40% or more. We also considered customer reviews when compiling this list to ensure that we were recommending top-performing and trusted options. These kitchen organization products have all been reviewed by hundreds or thousands of customers and have an average rating of 4 stars or higher. Continue reading to discover which products will help make kitchen organization mistakes a thing of the past.
Moforoco 9-tier over-the-door pantry organizer
The inside of the pantry door is one of those clever storage spaces that many people ignore in their kitchen. With the Moforoco over-the-door pantry organizer, you can start making the most of this under-utilized space. The organizer features nine metal tiers to hold a variety of essentials — including cans, jars, snack boxes, and more. Once assembled (which can be done without any special tools), simply hang the organizer of the pantry door and it will be ready to fill with pantry essentials — freeing up valuable space on the shelves. It comes with three large shelves, three medium shelves, and three small shelves, and features an adjustable design to help you achieve the perfect layout for your needs.
Reviewers are, overall, very impressed with this organizer. The share that its over-the-door design makes it a very functional piece, allowing them to make use of otherwise wasted space. Many also note that the shelves are spacious and provide a lot of room to store essentials.
Purchase the Moforoco 9-tier over-the-door pantry organizer at Amazon for $46.74 (regular price $54.99)
Lamu 2-tier lazy Susan
Using a Lazy Susan, such as this two-tier model from Lamu, is one of those kitchen organization hacks that can help make mealtime a breeze. With its double-decked design allows you to add usable storage space on the kitchen counter, in a cabinet, or in the pantry. You might use it to organize spice jars, hold small condiment bottles, or keep baking supplies easily accessible. Because the organizer rotates, you won't have to dig to the back of a shelf to find what you're looking for — instead, you can simply turn it until you find the desired item.
According to the vast majority of 4- and 5-star reviews, this lazy Susan organizer is a solid pick for organizing a kitchen. Several customers share that it feels like a well-made and sturdy piece. They also note that the rotating design adds to its overall usefulness, making it easier to access the items they have stored on it.
Purchase the Lamu 2-tier lazy Susan at Amazon for $9.98 (regular price $13.99)
Le Tauci utensil holder (set of 2)
This set of Le Tauci utensil holders will help keep your kitchen drawers clutter-free while also ensuring that the spoons, whisks, and spatulas you need are within easy reach as you're preparing a meal. With the sleek modern design and five color options, these holders really are one of those beautiful kitchen counter decorations that are actually useful. The set comes with a large and a small ceramic utensil holder. The large holder can accommodate up to 15 utensils, while the smaller one is sized to hold up to 10 flatware sets.
Many customers praise the stylish appearance of these utensil holders from Le Tauci, noting that they add to the overall aesthetics of their kitchen. Beyond looking nice, customers also share that they are well-made and offer sufficient space to store several cooking and serving utensils.
Purchase the Le Tauci utensil holder (set of 2) at Amazon from $18.99 (regular price starting at $29.99)
Winproper produce storage containers (5-pack)
Stop making produce storage mistakes that are causing your fruits and vegetables to go bad more quickly than they should. Instead, try these produce storage containers from Winproper. The set includes five airtight containers of varying sizes to keep produce fresher for longer in the fridge. With the removable colander, you can easily give your fruits and vegetable a quick rinse when you're ready to cut or serve them.
If you take a few minutes to read through customer reviews for these produce containers, you'll find that most people are glad that they decided to give them a try. Reviewers share that the stacking design makes them easy to organize in the fridge and that they find that their produce stays fresher longer than it did prior to using these.
Purchase the Winproper produce storage containers (5-pack) at Amazon for $18.98 (regular price $23.99)
Seinloes expandable pull-out cabinet organizer (2-pack)
Make better use of the space in your cabinets with this two-pack of pull-out cabinet organizers from Seinloes. The pull-out shelves attach to the base of your cabinets using a nano adhesive. This means that there is no need to drill any holes, making these a suitable option for renters or those who don't want to leave marks inside their cabinets. They offer an adjustable width, allowing you to get a nearly customized fit for your specific needs. Plus, with the raised pad design, these pull-out organizers can be installed in both framed and frameless cabinets.
Most customers speak highly of these pull-out organizers. They say that they are sturdy, easy to install, and that they glide smoothly in and out of the cabinet. The adhesive included with the organizers also works well to keep them in place, according to reviewers.
Purchase the Seinloes expandable pull-out cabinet organizer (2-pack) at Amazon from $56.97 (regular price $74.99)
Kitstorack under sink organizer (2-pack)
Is the cabinet under your sink a bit of a disaster zone with cleaning products, trash bags, and other supplies piled up however you can cram them in? If so, then the Kitstorack under sink organizer might be for you. Each set includes two pull-out organizers, each with a two-tiered design. They'll make it easy to keep all-purpose cleaners, dishwasher tabs, sponges, and other essentials neat, tidy, and accessible. With the wider lower shelf and narrower upper shelf, they'll fit more easily around the bulkier plumbing and garbage disposals under a sink.
By and large, customers are glad that they gave these sink organizers from Kitstorack a try. Reviewers share that adding these under their sink has greatly increased the amount of usable space that they have to store cleaning supplies and other items. Most are also impressed with the overall design of the organizers, sharing that they are sturdy and glide smoothly.
Purchase the Kitstorack under sink organizer (2-pack) at Amazon for $39.09 (regular price $45.99)
Auledio 2-tier countertop fruit basket
Take a look at this two-tier fruit basket from Auledio. With an upper and lower basket, you'll have plenty of space to keep apples, peaches, pears, and other fruits on your kitchen countertops. The design also features an integrated banana holder, making it an even more versatile piece. If desired, the upper basket can be removed, creating two separate pieces for holding fruit or bringing it to the table.
One of the features that many customers appreciate about this fruit basket is its size. They like that it offers two bowls, but that it also doesn't take up a lot of space thanks to the two-tiered design. Most reviewers also appreciate the overall looks of the basket, sharing that it brings some added style to their kitchen.
Purchase the Auledio 2-tier countertop fruit basket at Amazon for $18.39 (regular price $22.99)
ZHWS kitchen countertop organizer
Those with a small kitchen or limited countertop space might appreciate the design of this organizer from ZHWS. It provides three shelves that can help you store everything from spice jars, kitchen utensils, coffee-making supplies, and more. You can even customize the orientation of the shelves based on where you would like to put it — set it up with all the shelves parallel to each other if placing it against a long wall, or turn the shelves so that they are perpendicular to one another to maximize space along the corners of your countertops.
Customers who have reviewed this countertop organizer have a lot of positive things to say about it. They are impressed with how much more functional it makes their space. They note that the tiered design provides ample space to keep the clutter at bay and promote a more organized environment.
Purchase the ZHWS kitchen countertop organizer at Amazon from $21.59 (regular price starting at $26.99)
Vtopmart airtight food storage containers
It pays to use clear containers for your pantry storage — it just makes it that much easier to see everything you have and keep it all organized. This set of storage containers from Vtopmart are not only clear, they're also airtight. This means that they'll help keep the foods you're storing from getting stale. The set includes 24 containers, with six each of four different sizes. Each plastic container is BPA-free, easy to clean in the dishwasher, and comes with a reusable label.
Reviews for these airtight food storage containers are overwhelmingly positive. In their write-ups, customers cite the tight seal, the overall quality of the materials, and the included labels as some of their favorite features. Reviewers also note that they appreciate that the set includes containers of varying sizes to store different items.
Purchase the Vtopmart airtight food storage containers at Amazon for $29.44 (regular price $36.99)
Roysili magnetic spice rack
This magnetic spice rack can serve as a clever fridge addition to keep spices in arm's reach as you're preparing a meal. The set comes with four magnetic racks, each of which is designed to hold up to eight pounds. There are two larger racks (3.34 inches tall and 4.33 inches deep) and two smaller racks (3.14 inches tall and 3.93 inches deep) to accommodate spice bottles of varying sizes. A bonus magnetic paper towel holder is also included with the set.
With an overwhelming percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews, you might want to consider trying this magnetic spice rack to keep your seasonings easily accessible. According to customers, the magnets are very strong, ensuring that the racks (and the seasonings inside of them) stay in place. Customers also find that they're able to store a lot of bottles in the four racks that come with the set.
Purchase the Roysili magnetic spice rack at Amazon for $17.47 (regular price $20.55)
Lifewit silverware drawer organizer
When you're thinking about the various tips and tricks to organize cooking utensils and silverware, you shouldn't overlook the added functionality that a drawer organizer can deliver. This Lifewit silverware organizer is a perfect example. It not only offers six central compartments to hold forks, spoons, knives, and other smaller utensils, but it also features two expandable side panels that will accommodate larger cooking and serving utensils. Plus, with the expandable design, it is also possible to get a more custom fit to the specific dimension of your drawer (it can be adjusted to 13 and 22.4 inches wide).
One of the features that many reviewers highlight about this drawer organizer is its overall design. They like that it can be expanded to fit their drawer — and that pulling out the sides provides more space to store additional utensils. Overall, reviewers find this to be a good value for the money as well.
Purchase the Lifewit silverware drawer organizer at Amazon for $15.19 (regular price $27.99)
Skteet plastic storage bins (set of 8)
These plastic storage bins from Skteet offer a range of organizational possibilities for your kitchen. You could use them to tidy up your refrigerator, contain the chaos in the pantry, or even to organize small cleaning supplies under the sink. The set includes eight clear containers with four large bins and four smaller bins. Each bin has side handles to make them easy to move or carry, and the smaller bins are even stackable.
The vast majority of reviewers have given these storage bins a 5-star rating, indicating their overall satisfaction with their quality and utility. They note that the bins come in handy for a variety of organizational needs in the kitchen, as well as in other rooms in the house.
Purchase the Skteet plastic storage bins (set of 8) at Amazon for $31.99 (regular price $49.99)
Ordora 8-tier pot and pan organizer rack
If you're tired of having a difficult time finding the pot or pan you're looking for in your kitchen cabinet, then you might want to give this Ordora pot and pan organizer rack a try. It makes it possible to neatly stack your cookware, allowing you to easily access the specific piece you need for a recipe, without juggling everything else around. The rack is made from iron for stability and durability and features an adjustable design to accommodate the specific pieces in your collection.
In their write-ups, customers share a lot of positive feedback about this pot and pan rack. They find that it is easy to assemble and appreciate that they're able to adjust the position of the racks to fit their pots. Reviewers note that it helps them make the most of the storage space in their lower cabinets.
Purchase the Ordora 8-tier pot and pan organizer rack at Amazon for $18.68 (regular price $23.99)
Bambüsi corner shelf organizer
Try this Bambüsi corner shelf organizer to make the most of the available space in your kitchen cabinets or on your countertops. The three-tiered design makes it possible to fit three times as many items as you would otherwise be able to in the same amount of space. You might use it to hold mugs, plates, or bowls in a cabinet, put it on the corner of your countertop to keep utensils, seasonings, or oil bottles close by, or put it in a pantry to keep items from getting lost in the corners. Beyond its functionality, the bamboo construction also makes this an attractive piece to add to your kitchen.
After reading through the reviews left by customers, it is evident that the majority of individuals are glad that they decided to purchase this corner shelf piece. They find that it helps them maximize the space in their cabinets, fitting more items than would otherwise be possible. Some reviewers also mention its construction, sharing that it feels very sturdy.
Purchase the Bambüsi corner shelf organizer at Amazon for $18.97 (regular price $26.99)
Zri Bamboo 3-tier expandable spice rack
If you store your spices and seasonings on a shelf in a cabinet or in the pantry, then this bamboo spice rack might be the solution you've been searching for to keep everything organized and accessible. With its 3-tiered design, it is easier to identify which seasonings are in the middle or back rows — and to remove them without knocking everything else over or emptying out the cabinet. This option also features an expandable design (between 12.7 and 22.2 inches wide), allowing it to fit in the space that you have available.
Reviewers will tell you that this spice rack has made a big impact on their ability to keep their cabinets and pantries organized. They like that it stretches out across a shelf to accommodate more spices and seasonings. Customers also note that they find the sustainable bamboo construction to be an attractive addition.
Purchase the Zri Bamboo 3-tier expandable spice rack at Amazon for $17.59 (regular price $21.99)
Cisily sink caddy
Say goodbye to all that clutter around the kitchen sink with this caddy from Cisily. It features compartments to hold a sponge, cleaning brushes, soap bottle, and other small items to keep them neat and tidy. The stainless steel caddy also features a spout to drain water into the sink to ensure everything dries properly. The spout can also be rotated, allowing you to position the caddy in the most convenient location based on the layout of your sink.
The overall functionality and design are two of the features that are highlighted across numerous customer write-ups. Users note that the caddy holds all the essentials they need to keep by the sink, ensuring they stay organized. They also like the built-in drain to prevent everything from sitting in a pool of water.
Purchase the Cisily sink caddy at Amazon for $13.99 (regular price $24.99)
Methodology
We scrolled through the Prime Day deals for various kitchen organization products in search of the best options to feature for this piece. We sought to include different product types to address the organizational needs of the various areas in a kitchen, including the pantry, countertops, drawers, cabinets, and refrigerator. Additionally, we looked at customer ratings when deciding which products to feature, choosing those that not only have a high average rating, but that have also been reviewed by numerous customers to provide more confidence in the accuracy of that rating. All of our picks have been reviewed by several hundred — and, often, several thousand — customers and have at least 4 stars.
Finally, we also considered the savings that were being offered for Prime Day, looking for deals that could really help our readers save money. All of these recommendations are marked down by at least 15%.