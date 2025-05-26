12 Tips For Keeping Your Kitchen Garbage Can Clean

One of the best ways to keep your trash bin odor-free is to reduce the cause of the odor — like pesky food scraps. One way to do this is to have a separate bin for compost. Compost bins are usually much smaller, and get cleaned and dumped more frequently than a standard rubbish bin, ensuring less opportunity for food to break down and smell bad.

Although it may seem like composting isn't for everyone, there are plenty of ways to do it, and one of them may work for you. You don't have to have raised beds or live on a farm to compost your food scraps. In fact, some areas even have compost pickup, which is a part of the local waste management department. Other areas have private companies that will haul away your compost and leave you with clean bins. You might even be able to find a local gardener or farmer who would pay you for that precious, stinky rotting food.

Worried about that compost bin smell? Keep it outside or in the freezer to avoid falling into the same trap as your regular stinky kitchen trash can. If you're really unable to compost, consider keeping your food scraps in a bin in your freezer, and then emptying it once a week on trash day. You can even try to repurpose kitchen scraps instead of throwing them away to reduce the amount of rotting food in your trash bin.