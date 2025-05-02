The Kitchen Cleaning Technique That's Made For Procrastinators
Here at Tasting Table, we have plenty of hacks and helpful tips for those looking to clean up a kitchen. Want to discover genius ways to clean your kitchen with baking soda? We've got you covered. Does keeping your oven spotless feel impossible? Worry no more. But even the most detailed and lovingly given tips for organization fall by the wayside in the face of good ol' procrastination. Sometimes, no matter how high the messes stack, you just can't bring yourself to drag your feet into that kitchen and get started. So, today we're here to add one more tool to your procrastinator arsenal: the Pomodoro method.
If you haven't heard of the Pomodoro method (or Pomodoro technique), it's quite simple. Work in 25-minute intervals on whatever task needs to be accomplished, taking five-minute breaks in between. These work intervals are called pomodoros. Once you have worked three or four pomodoros in a row, you can take a longer break of around 15 to 30 minutes before returning back to the five-minute breaks. You can also use this as a general time management organization system. Whether you have ADHD or are just a gnarly procrastinator, many have found this method to be useful.
Why the Pomodoro method works
The Pomodoro technique has become quite popular, but why does it even work? Well, by breaking your big and unmanageable tasks into more bite-sized pieces, it gets rid of that mental element that makes one chore feel insurmountable. It's a good way to maintain your motivation and minimize potential distractions since you're running on a countdown timer during each pomodoros interval. It also keeps you from feeling mentally fatigued since you have small breaks to look forward to all throughout the task.
This isn't to say the Pomodoro method will work every single time. Some days, when it's just you versus your brain, wrangling your attention span may be a little too much work. That's just how things are. But as long as you keep hacking away at your tasks over time, you will eventually manage to bring the whole mess under control, and you can say goodbye to the task that once haunted you. If you're looking for the best way to clean your kitchen, we recommend following these 12 tips for a mess-free kitchen to stay on top of in the first place.