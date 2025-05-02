The Kitchen Cleaning Technique That's Made For Procrastinators

Here at Tasting Table, we have plenty of hacks and helpful tips for those looking to clean up a kitchen. Want to discover genius ways to clean your kitchen with baking soda? We've got you covered. Does keeping your oven spotless feel impossible? Worry no more. But even the most detailed and lovingly given tips for organization fall by the wayside in the face of good ol' procrastination. Sometimes, no matter how high the messes stack, you just can't bring yourself to drag your feet into that kitchen and get started. So, today we're here to add one more tool to your procrastinator arsenal: the Pomodoro method.

If you haven't heard of the Pomodoro method (or Pomodoro technique), it's quite simple. Work in 25-minute intervals on whatever task needs to be accomplished, taking five-minute breaks in between. These work intervals are called pomodoros. Once you have worked three or four pomodoros in a row, you can take a longer break of around 15 to 30 minutes before returning back to the five-minute breaks. You can also use this as a general time management organization system. Whether you have ADHD or are just a gnarly procrastinator, many have found this method to be useful.