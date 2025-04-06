The 2-Ingredient Pantry Cocktail That Eliminates Bad Fridge Smells

A stinky fridge is an unpleasant kitchen companion. No one loves opening the door to grab a snack only to be blasted with a nose-ful of last night's leftovers, right? While you might have heard about the deodorizing powers of baking soda, it's not the only ingredient in your kitchen that you can use to halt a ripe stench in its tracks. The next time you need to freshen up your fridge, reach for some coffee grounds and salt instead.

This mixture is beyond easy to use. First, as described by TikTok's Anna Knows, get yourself some ground coffee (which is great to have in the kitchen for a deliciously fresh-tasting cup of joe, anyway) and table salt. Mix about a tablespoon of each together and place the mixture in the center of a piece of aluminum foil. You want to sandwich the mixture inside of the foil, creating a little pouch by folding the sides together and then folding the edges over to seal it shut. Poke several holes in the pouch and you're done! You can make a few of these to stick in different areas of your fridge, and it should smell fresher by the very next day.