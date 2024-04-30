Rocco DiSpirito Tells Us The Secret To Preparing 30-Minute Meals That Still Impress - Exclusive Interview

You stress the importance of condiments in your new book "Everyday Delicious." What underrated condiment do you find most versatile when you want to whip up a quick 30-minute meal?

That's a great question, I think all of them are underrated. I call them flavor detonators and a little bit of a chef's trick. There are a world of condiments/prepared foods/sauces now that didn't exist 10 years ago that really just do so much to a dish. You could be making scrambled eggs, and then if you add sambal oelek, which is basically garlic and chili, you've got a whole new dish that inspires you to take it into a whole new direction. Sambal oelek for me is an incredible condiment that's actually pretty good for you. It's got garlic, it's got chili, it's got very little sugar ... it's so dynamic in terms of flavor. I mean, it feels like you've added a thousand ingredients to your dish, but it's just one. So that's one of my favorites. I also like dark soy.

Compared with light soy, is it just less diluted or is it a different extraction process?

It's seasoned, so they add some sugar and they add some stuff to it to make it a little bit more, you know delicious, I guess is the word. The amount of soy products in the Asian lexicon is pretty intense, there's quite a lot. And I think we're just scratching the surface, really, when we look at the ones that we're using ...

Kombu powder is another one that is mind-blowing ... It's made with kombu and bonito flakes, and that added to basically any dish will turn it into either an Asian delicacy or a very complex-tasting, incredible dish.

All the fermented chili sauces, the fermented black bean sauces, garlic sauces, chili crunch, all of those are incredible flavor detonators. Harissa is another one ... think about all the spices in harissa. These are essentially compound spices or sauces. They do the work of three prep cooks.

Tamarind is another one that blows my mind. Tamarind is so complex, sweet, sour, bitter, textured, colorful, and it's crazy. Furikake is another one ... it's basically crushed nori powder or nori paper and sesame seeds, and then 15 other possibilities, like anything from dried shrimp to dried egg, little bits of squid, all kinds of things. And that's another great example of how one addition changes texture, color, visuals, flavor, and mouthfeel.

Yeah, absolutely, that is very multi-layered. So you can go in so many ways with the taste.

Shaoxing cooking wine, which I like to call the cooking sherry of the Asian or the Chinese world ... it's an oxidized wine — a little bit of that goes a long way. Bull-Dog sauce, which is typically a fruit-based sauce used for tonkatsu, is another incredible flavor detonator compound sauce. If you have 10 of these in your kitchen and you use them liberally, you're going to go from like level three to level seven instantly.