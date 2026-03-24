The Paint Shades That Turn Your Kitchen From Basic To Bougie

One of the easiest ways to spruce up your kitchen (and complete the entire task within a weekend) is to add a new coat of paint. What was once a drab wall becomes the new focal point of your kitchen, and you can shift the vibe of your space entirely depending on the color you choose.

But as any trip to Home Depot will illustrate, there are not only so many colors to pick from, but also hues (who knew there were that many greens?). How do you decide which one is worth choosing — and which one won't give you buyer's remorse within two months? You talk to the experts, of course (or let us do it for you).

We asked Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, what colors can work together to create a welcoming space that looks more expensive than it is, and she offered an absolutely immaculate pairing: white and warm beige. "A crisp or creamy white reflects light and keeps the kitchen feeling fresh and open, while a warm beige introduces depth and softness that makes the space feel inviting. When layered together, the contrast is subtle yet sophisticated," she says. The concept of layering here is especially important, as an all-white kitchen can feel clinical (not to mention, it's a design trend that's on its way out). By finding opportunities to blend the sharpness of the white and the complementary, inviting warm beige, you'll create a space that feels both expensive and lived-in.