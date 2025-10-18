10 DIY Kitchen Upgrades You Can Actually Finish Within One Weekend

Trends come and go, materials get worn down, and lifestyles change. There are several compelling reasons to give your kitchen a little makeover, but not all upgrades are created equal. Some upgrades will happily dial up the value of your home, while others are not worth the money. Once you have sorted the wheat from the chaff and narrowed down the additions that will give you maximum bang for your buck, there is another important factor to consider: time.

The thought of tiptoeing through carpentry tools and swiping renovation dust off your favorite coffee mug for weeks on end may not appeal, but fortunately, help is at hand. Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio, believes that it is possible to refresh your kitchen within the span of a weekend — as long as you choose your projects wisely. Instead of attempting to install a completely new backsplash, you can add peel-and-stick wallpaper for a quick upgrade. Cabinets can be repainted and finished with modern, on-trend hardware. Even simpler measures, such as replacing outlet covers, can make the space feel more personal. Throw in some open shelving and under-cabinet lighting and come Monday morning, you will be walking into a space that feels better than new. Here are some of the simple, DIY upgrades that you can make happen in a weekend.