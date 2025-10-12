10 Kitchen Upgrades That Aren't Worth The Money, According To Pros

There are several reasons why you may have been feeling that itch to upgrade your kitchen. Attracting a more lucrative resale value is an obvious benefit, yes, but strategic upgrades can also improve the functionality of your everyday cooking experience. Boosting the aesthetic appeal of the space is another worthwhile reason to invest in some design and functional value-adds. But when you weigh the cost versus benefit of certain upgrades, you'll find that the scales do not always balance.

If you are looking to future-proof your kitchen investments, it helps to consider certain factors before making a big splashy purchase. Are your chosen upgrades heavily influenced by trends that might die out soon, such as color-of-the-year cabinetry? Given the cyclical nature of trends, what is old will always be new again, but you will be stuck with outdated elements in the interim. Heavy maintenance costs and upkeep are other silent thieves that can rob the value of your investment in the long run — you can witness these in full with high-end elements, such as marble countertops and luxury backsplashes.

So, how can you tell the difference between an improvement that will dial up the resale value of your home versus the duds that will silently drag it down? We called upon Melissa Schneider, co-founder and lead designer at Homes Innovation, and Monica Gounaropoulos, founder of Spiti Interior Design, for help. Together, they decode the kitchen upgrades that aren't worth your time and money.