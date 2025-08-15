15 Kitchen Upgrades To Increase The Value Of Your Home

Shelves, cabinets, and integrated appliances are handy ways of getting more out of your kitchen island beyond just extra counterspace. But why stop there? By adding a sink to the island you can hit a true home run. Having a sink at hand can help increase work efficiency, yes, but it is also viewed by potential buyers as a thoughtful value-add, particularly for serious cooks.

According to Surjit Singh Namli, the island always dials up the visual and functional appeal of a kitchen for home buyers. "By integrating a sink, it becomes a true multitasking zone — perfect for prepping, entertaining, or even supervising kids' homework while cooking," he says.

For making the most of this investment, it helps to prioritize a premium finish as opposed to overly trendy touches that can get dated quickly. For nailing that high-end look, Singh Namli recommends opting for a waterfall edge — a design feature where the countertop material doesn't end at the legs, but instead seamlessly cascades down to the floor — in natural or engineered stone. You can then top this off with matte black or brushed brass fixtures. "Pair this with cabinetry in deep navy, ash grey, or a soft putty tone for timeless elegance," he advises.