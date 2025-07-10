15 Things To Consider When Building A Breakfast Nook In Your Kitchen

On paper, the prospect of a breakfast nook sounds simple enough: a designated corner in the kitchen for breakfasts and casual gatherings. But the breakfast nooks of today are bringing major main character energy to the humble kitchen by often doubling up as multipurpose spaces.

As a starting point, Rohan Jain believes that it helps to hammer out your actual plans for this area. "Are you just using it for quick breakfasts or do you plan to work, read, or just hang out there?" he queries. Other critical decisions, such as the layout, lighting, and seating, hinge on the answers you arrive at.

If you're low-key hoping for your breakfast nook to double down as an area for meal prep, you'll want to equip this space with raised countertops for easy chopping and extendable table inserts to generate more space when putting together a feast for the entire fam. Or, perhaps you have rosy visions of cozying up in this nook for chapter one of that book you've been meaning to write — a task that calls for adequate lighting and a comfortable bench to get the creative juices flowing. With the endgame defined for the breakfast nook, it becomes easier to make strategic additions to the design that will service your needs in the long run.