15 Things To Consider When Building A Breakfast Nook In Your Kitchen
Cozy, charming, and immeasurably nostalgic, a breakfast nook is probably one of those wishlist items you never really thought was possible. The good news? Contemporary breakfast nooks are space efficient, streamlined, and can transform an unused, ignored corner of your kitchen into your favorite breakfast cafe — one where you'll never argue about who's picking up the check. To help you get started, we turned to Rohan Jain, architect and director at RJ Projects, for answers.
Don't have the space to spare? Strategic layouts and multipurpose furniture can help you make the most of a cramped area. Working on a tight budget? Knowing what to splurge on and where to cut back costs can help. Hoping for a sense of privacy? Cafe curtains and strategic room dividers can create an intimate atmosphere without making you feel boxed in. Can't wait to begin? Here are the key factors you'll need to consider when designing the breakfast nook you've always dreamed of.
What purposes should your breakfast nook serve?
On paper, the prospect of a breakfast nook sounds simple enough: a designated corner in the kitchen for breakfasts and casual gatherings. But the breakfast nooks of today are bringing major main character energy to the humble kitchen by often doubling up as multipurpose spaces.
As a starting point, Rohan Jain believes that it helps to hammer out your actual plans for this area. "Are you just using it for quick breakfasts or do you plan to work, read, or just hang out there?" he queries. Other critical decisions, such as the layout, lighting, and seating, hinge on the answers you arrive at.
If you're low-key hoping for your breakfast nook to double down as an area for meal prep, you'll want to equip this space with raised countertops for easy chopping and extendable table inserts to generate more space when putting together a feast for the entire fam. Or, perhaps you have rosy visions of cozying up in this nook for chapter one of that book you've been meaning to write — a task that calls for adequate lighting and a comfortable bench to get the creative juices flowing. With the endgame defined for the breakfast nook, it becomes easier to make strategic additions to the design that will service your needs in the long run.
Where to find design inspiration
Adding a breakfast nook to your kitchen sounds like an easy decision ... until you have to figure out everything from the right layout that won't make it look cramped, to the colors, materials, and textures that can make the space come alive. Fortunately, you won't have to look far and wide to find design ideas that truly move you.
"Pinterest is a great place to start because it has a lot of references," Rohan Jain says. Magazines and websites that focus on interior design can also infuse some creativity and the unexpected into your design. Once you have a vague outline in place, you can choose to promote your shortlisted ideas to a physical mood board for pinning swatches, samples, and magazine cutouts.
If you prefer to keep things offline, Jain's top tip us to "take inspiration from your go-to breakfast place and what makes it comfortable." Do you prefer the warm, welcoming atmosphere created with ambient lighting, or do you favor the cozy booth-style seating options for intimate meals with your loved ones? Depending on your answers, you'll find several ways to infuse the personality of your favorite cafe into your breakfast nook: picture a coffee maker tucked into the corner, a chalkboard wall for doodling special messages, and vintage posters for decor.
What to splurge on and what to budget
While your initial reconnaissance trip for ideas will have you pining for the sun and the moon, trying to fit your dream breakfast nook within your budget is where the reality check needs to be cashed in. However, there are simple workarounds that can help you create an envy-worthy nook without obliterating your budget. "When making your budget, pick a few essentials to spend more on, like comfortable chairs or a well-made table, because these will be used often and need to last," Rohan Jain advises. "Spending money on lighting that enhances both style and functionality is also worthwhile."
That said, you'll find you can easily save crucial bucks in matters of soft furnishings and decor, such as budget-friendly wall art, runners, and cushions. When needed, you'll also find easy ways to DIY some storage for your nook. Get creative by securing unused wooden crates together to create shelving or repurposing an old dresser as a convenient island to dine around. Ultimately, Jain says, "The strategy is to mix and match; spend where it matters and keep things basic elsewhere."
How to make the best of the space available
With a head filled with dreamy designs for your new breakfast nook and a steady hand on the purse strings, the next step lies in deciding what actually works for the space you have available and which ideas will need to be shelved — pardon the pun. If you're particularly starved for space, a breakfast nook technically only needs a table and a chair to serve as a functional space. Generally, to accommodate this, Rohan Jain suggests, "Although there isn't a set standard for measurements, it's a good idea to allow roughly 10 square feet per person." Unfussy breakfast bars can be tucked into any corner of a kitchen. He notes, "It should ideally be situated near the kitchen but slightly apart so that it feels like a different corner and provides another view."
Depending on the space you're utilizing for your breakfast nook, you'll find that the rest of your design decisions flow accordingly. Awkward corners can benefit from L-shaped banquette seating, while square spaces will require round bistro tables to ensure that foot traffic flows easily from one end of the nook to the other.
Give your breakfast nook a sense of privacy
Beyond providing a handy surface to tuck into quick meals, a breakfast nook exists to serve as a distinct corner of the house — one that transports you away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. If you're looking to lean into the sense of intimacy a cozy breakfast nook can provide, you'll want to introduce dividers to this space.
According to Rohan Jain, it isn't incredibly difficult to offer your nook a sense of privacy and allow the space to feel like a different corner. "You can use a wooden screen, a glass partition, or even open shelves with plants or decor," he says. The main goal is to separate the nook from the rest of the house without hampering its connectivity to crucial areas, like the kitchen. For those who aren't big on completely enclosing the nook, Jain believes that half walls or low cabinets can also serve as a worthy candidate. "Curtains or panels of hanging fabric are also flexible choices if you're looking for something more laidback," he adds.
In a pinch, you can even slide across an existing bookcase to separate the nook from the rest of your living space. If it's time for a kitchen remodel, you can choose to outfit the breakfast area with slim wooden slats or glass pocket doors to ensure the light isn't interrupted.
What's the space's ideal layout?
On an existential level, the ideal breakfast nook has to straddle two diverse worlds: designed to feel like a tranquil sanctuary away from the chaos of the kitchen, while also being situated close to it. Mastering this tightrope isn't a task for the fainthearted, but expert help is at hand.
Rohan Jain believes that the first order of business is to use natural light as the focal point of your nook. Once you have booked a corner that's closest to the window, you can then explore layout options depending on your needs. Allow a rectangular table to dominate a corner with an L-shaped bench for company. Parallel benches facing each other in a booth can evoke restaurant-style charm, while two-chair arrangements around a round table can work for those who don't have much space to spare — just remember to leave 30 inches of clearance behind the chairs for ease of movement.
If you're working with an open-plan space, a freestanding nook with benches that can be moved around as needed makes for a renter-friendly option. If you're looking to make the most of sweeping bay windows, it helps to opt for custom bench designs to hug the space's contours.
Use durable materials
Food spills, splatters, and stains — the humble breakfast bar often ends up bearing the brunt of hectic mornings. When designing yours, you'll find that opting for stain- and scratch-resistant surfaces that require minimal upkeep is a decision that will pay rich dividends in the long run. Unsurprisingly, durable materials assume top billing here. Rohan Jain recommends opting for classics, like stone, marble, tiles, or wood. "These materials are very practical for a space you'll be using on a daily basis, because they're not only strong but also simple to clean and maintain," he says.
Once you've narrowed down your options, allow your personal preferences to guide you towards the materials that are best aligned with your aesthetic. For those looking to invite some country-style charm to their kitchen, a raised butcher block or farmhouse-style table will appeal. The polished feel of marble works well with elegant monochrome upholstery, while those working on a budget will appreciate the convenience afforded by peel-and-stick tiles for offering an instant makeover to an outdated breakfast bar.
Colors can help bring out your nook's aesthetic
The right colors can make or break the vibe of any interior design project, but you already know that. Whether you're hoping for your little nook to feel cozy and nostalgic or sleek and modern, tipping the right hues on your palette can get the job done. Beyond just delivering a visually pleasing sight every morning, colors can also serve as an easy canvas for showing off your personality. Miss those leisurely mornings sipping coffee in a Parisian cafe? Bring the bistro to your breakfast nook by choosing striped upholstery and aged brass finishes. Or, perhaps you're looking to transform the space into a Mediterranean-style sanctuary that invites people to linger a little longer? Invite warm wooden hues and ample greenery to the table.
"Choose pastels, which mimic the colors of the sky or greenery, if your nook has a window or a pleasant view," Rohan Jain recommends. Minimalists will cherish the elegance of two-tone palettes, while the entire rainbow is the playground of maximalists. "Make use of vibrant colors, interesting textures, and patterns that complement the style of your house," he advises.
The pros and cons of different seating options
When searching for seating options for your breakfast nook, you'll likely stumble into benches of every fathomable shape and size. Custom designs, built-in benches, and how about some hidden storage underneath? Rohan Jain has found that while benches can accommodate more people, they are trickier to move around the house.
The next candidate to be considered is chairs — the safe, feel-good, and comfortable option. You already know that pulling chairs out and moving them around the house is uncomplicated. "However, they do require a little more room, so they are not the best option for extremely small spaces," Jain cautions. Stools work well with raised counters and score points for saving space due to being small — but since they're not super comfortable, they may not encourage long and leisurely meals. Finally, you'll want to consider L-shaped corner seating to make optimal use of the space you have to work with. Noting that this "creates a pleasant cafe atmosphere," Jain intones, "It's comfortable, but after you've gotten out."
Use lighting to create an inviting space
In an ideal world, your breakfast nook will be snuggled up against the nearest available window, so you can watch the world pass by as you sip on smoothies. "The natural light not only creates a feeling of freshness and airiness, but it also provides a pleasant start to the day," Rohan Jain affirms.
In case you don't have a treasure trove of natural light available, you can opt for a handy substitute with warm, inviting lights. "Small hanging lamps above the table or pendant lights work incredibly well because they add a pleasant atmosphere without being overly harsh," Jain explains. You also won't regret opting for wall sconces if you have space to spare. A moveable lamp isn't just a smart solution to fix bad kitchen lighting — it can also douse your nook in a welcoming glow. "Just make sure it's not too bright or clinical, but rather gentle and comfortable," Jain says. "Indirect lighting is the way to go, keeping it like an inviting sunrise."
Optimize storage space in your breakfast nook
In modern kitchens, every inch of space is crucial real estate that can be optimized for storage — a process made easier if you follow this guide on optimizing clever storage spaces in your kitchen. While looking for ways to maximize storage possibilities, you won't want to sleep on the potential that a breakfast nook has to offer.
The easiest way to infuse versatility into your nook is to opt for multitasking furniture that works as hard as you do. "Selecting a bench with built-in storage underneath is ideal if you want to store extra cutlery, crockery, or even table linens," Rohan Jain says. But your options don't end there. Depending on the space you're working with, you could store breakfast essentials or even jars, mugs, and cookbooks by adding a small cabinet or floating shelves near your nook. Positioning a kitchen trolley strategically near your nook makes for a portable way to add storage if you're expecting guests — simply wheel it away when not in use. As Jain surmises, "The goal is to avoid constantly rushing to the kitchen by keeping the necessities nearby."
Your chosen decor can allow your personality to shine
After arduous rounds of comparing different countertop materials and hammering out the technical details, it's time to get your creative wheels churning. With the broad basics slotted into place, small yet meaningful additions to the decor can make the space feel truly like your own.
Looking to stick with minimal, simple decor? You'll want to add soft cushions, a small table runner, and fresh flowers in a vase to your next IKEA run, per Rohan Jain's suggestion. Anchoring the nook around framed photos or artwork is a popular choice, but he's also found that it helps to hang a mirror to make a smaller breakfast nook seem bigger. From tiered fruit baskets to scented candles, thoughtful additions can make the space truly come alive — if you're looking to skip the legwork, you'll want to bookmark this guide on the best kitchen decor items to buy at Target.
Soft furnishings can add warmth to your breakfast nook
When looking to infuse warmth into any space, you won't want to hit skip on soft furnishings. Largely relied on for adding texture and a tactical element to the decor, soft furnishings can build upon the foundation you have laid down with countertops and furniture.
Moving beyond table runners and cushions, there's a wide world of soft furnishings that will want to call your breakfast nook home. Quilted, tufted, or tasseled, bench cushions aren't just here to make your seating experience more comfortable, but can also serve as an extension of your styling sensibilities. When exploring window treatments, you'll want to hop on the cafe curtain trend that's come back in a major way. The perfect way to add some nostalgic charm to your nook, they generally hang from the lower half of the window to allow privacy while still letting the sunlight stream in. A lightweight throw — whether fleece, faux fur, or wool — draped casually over the back of the chair will help your diners stay warm and cozy during colder climes.
Keep the space functional past breakfast
Given the amount of time and effort you have spent in developing the perfect breakfast nook, you'll probably want to ensure that it doesn't remain idle beyond mealtimes. After the breakfast rush has thinned out, your nook can be easily transformed into a work desk or a homework zone for the kids by adding in electrical sockets for keeping devices charged and ensuring that the countertop is placed at a comfortable height for writing or typing. "When it's time for meals again," Rohan Jain says, "add cozy seating with back support and perhaps a small shelf or drawer to store work or school supplies."
For Jain, it's crucial to ensure that the nook makes for a versatile hub for carrying out different purposes without overcrowding the space. "Nowadays, you can have motorized tables which, depending on the task at hand, can be adjusted in height, or in situ storage desks which store all items from crockery to stationery," he says.
Finishing touches to consider for your breakfast nook
Having considered every possible factor for designing a breakfast nook that's as aesthetic as it is functional, adding in finishing touches can seem optional for some. There's really no reason to invest additional time for layering in small, thoughtful details — except that they can make the space feel complete and more like you.
Rohan Jain seconds the notion and adds, "These final touches, which give the room a welcoming and lived-in feel, don't have to be elaborate." His list includes everything from framed photos and cute salt-and-pepper duos to small lamps and candles. If you're hoping to add in a personal touch, propping up a corkboard against the wall can serve as an efficient way to pin up event RSVPs, polaroids, and other memorable mementos. With a few succulents and herbs on the windowsill swaying gently in the morning breeze, you'll have everything you need for an unforgettable start to your day.