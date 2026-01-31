15 Neutral Paint Colors For Your Kitchen That Are On-Trend Yet Timeless

The kitchen is the heart of most homes, a warm space where families gather and guests inevitably gravitate during a party. That's why keeping a comfortable and beautiful kitchen is often at the forefront when folks decide to update or remodel their homes. Among the many things to consider when taking on a kitchen remodel is what colors and style to choose. You might be tempted to go for whatever color scheme is trending today, but you might not want to get stuck with something you will later regret when it goes out of style. Remember the orange and brown kitchens of the 1970s? Exactly.

The best bet to maintain it timeless yet stylish is to avoid a color mistake when painting the kitchen by keeping a neutral palette that will allow you to add splashes of color with accessories and plants. Neutral doesn't mean it has to be boring, though. There are plenty of beautiful shades, both light and dark, that will never go out of style. Opting for classic colors with which you can mix, match, and accessorize will create a space in which you'll love to spend time.

Painting the walls a light neutral color comes in handy if you want to quickly transform your kitchen by painting the cabinets in a compatible color that will make a statement, add brightness, or simply bring a refreshed look. This is especially important in small kitchens, as walls in dark colors will absorb light and make the space look even smaller. With all this in mind, here are some of our favorite neutral tones to consider when it's time to give your favorite room an upgrade.