11 Open Shelf Styling Ideas You'll Want To Try In The Kitchen

Everyone who's into kitchen design has an opinion on open shelving — aka uncovered wall shelves that display items in plain sight. While open shelves are cheaper than full kitchen cabinets, take up less space, and pull double duty as both decor and storage, detractors say they're a tired, overdone kitchen trend on the way out in 2026. But if you give open shelving a personal twist by styling it to your tastes, it's anything but passé.

We've put together a list of inventive design ideas that breathe new life into open shelves, making them attractive and useful enough to charm any skeptic. The most well-known form of this kitchen trend is floating shelves (horizontal planks that attach directly to the wall), and we've discovered clever ways to upgrade their appearance and functionality. If you find these fixtures boring, though, they're far from your only option. From built-in wall niches to quirky geometric cubbies and cabinet/open-shelf hybrids, there are many lesser-known choices out there that may be perfect for your kitchen.

If you already have open shelves that you like, but you're not sure how to best put them to use, we have advice for that too. Refreshing the items on display can make you fall in love with your vertical storage all over again. Read on to find your next big piece of inspiration that will convince you not to go back to traditional cabinets.