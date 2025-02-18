10 Tips For Organizing Your Home Bar

There's an art to the home bar. It's deeply personal, and a tad bit revealing. Once reserved for the elite, home bars were a fixture in upper-class households where drinks were rarely fixed by the homeowners themselves. But by the 1950s, nearly every American household had transformed their basement into a rec room, complete with a home bar.

Today, home bars have taken on a new meaning. They're a gentle sign of maturity — proof that a nice bottle of alcohol can last more than a day or two — and a more affordable alternative to dropping $20 per cocktail at a bar. Whether you're the kind of drinker who pours a nice scotch after kicking off your shoes, someone who takes their time perfecting a martini, or less of a drinker and more of a host, that home bar makes the experience special.

Having worked behind so many different bars, I've learned a lot of styles and approaches to organizing, and it all depends on who (and how many) you're serving. Bars are about speed, whereas drinking at home is all about extravagance and taking your sweet time. Regardless of your drinking style, your home bar reflects your personal taste, lifestyle, and maybe even a bit of history.

