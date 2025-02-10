20 Once-Popular Cocktails That No One Drinks Anymore

Just as with fashion, cocktail fads come and go. Whether certain ingredients have improved or disappeared altogether, there are plenty of reasons we see cocktails lose their luster. Dozens of classic cocktail recipes have practically vanished from the modern bar, but not from history.

Advertisement

During Prohibition, folks would risk it all to catch a buzz. Mixologists were just as clever back then, but they lacked certain techniques and advances we have today. Even with the limited tools bartenders were utilizing centuries ago, they created some of the most dazzling cocktails that deserve a resurgence. Sometimes all it takes is an iconic star to be seen sipping a drink before it's plastered on every bar menu in sight, so these 20 cocktails could surely see their spotlight again.