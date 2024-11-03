Why Is Absinthe Also Called Wormwood Liquor?
Absinthe is a type of distilled liquor and the name of the spirit comes from Artemisia absinthium, a plant commonly known as wormwood. It has been used in medical tonics for years, but unfortunately, the flavor profile is quite bitter, but like with many other bitter products, once it is combined with other ingredients, the bitterness can be dulled. Thus, wormwood is a component of absinthe, along with fennel and anise seed. Given this connection, the spirit is sometimes called wormwood liquor.
The spirit has a rich history. It all started with Dr. Pierre Ordinaire, an 18th-century physician who originally used it as a medical elixir. After the doctor passed away, Henri Louis Pernod acquired the recipes and started to produce absinthe commercially. The drink became extremely popular and was a favorite beverage amongst the masses and well-known artists of the time period.
Absinthe got its reputation because it wormwood contains Thujone, a chemical compound that has effects on the nervous system as well as psychoactive effects. A group of German researchers explored the subject and concluded that Thujone actually was not the cause of the hallucinations, but additives were the real culprit. Additives were used when distillers chose to penny-pinch.
What's the best way to drink absinthe?
Another fun fact about absinthe is that comes in three colors: Green, blue and white. Beyond hue, all variations have a note of licorice from the anise seed. White absinthe is a bit more herb-forward; green absinthe is heavier and leans into the bitter flavors; while blue absinthe is rare with a fennel-forward taste.
The best way to taste this liquor is either in a cocktail or on its own. Adding water is a surprise key when tasting this spirit.The effect is called "louche," where the clear spirit turns cloudy with the addition of sugar and water. This helps to open up the drink and its complex flavor profile.
The classic way to enjoy this drink is to pour the spirit into a Pontarlier glass. Put a sugar cube on an absinthe spoon and drip water over it. If you don't want to have one, you can improvise with a slotted spoon. You can also drink absinthe without sugar cubes: Put the green drink in a shaker with one part simple syrup, some water, and three to five parts Absinthe.