Absinthe is a type of distilled liquor and the name of the spirit comes from Artemisia absinthium, a plant commonly known as wormwood. It has been used in medical tonics for years, but unfortunately, the flavor profile is quite bitter, but like with many other bitter products, once it is combined with other ingredients, the bitterness can be dulled. Thus, wormwood is a component of absinthe, along with fennel and anise seed. Given this connection, the spirit is sometimes called wormwood liquor.

The spirit has a rich history. It all started with Dr. Pierre Ordinaire, an 18th-century physician who originally used it as a medical elixir. After the doctor passed away, Henri Louis Pernod acquired the recipes and started to produce absinthe commercially. The drink became extremely popular and was a favorite beverage amongst the masses and well-known artists of the time period.

Absinthe got its reputation because it wormwood contains Thujone, a chemical compound that has effects on the nervous system as well as psychoactive effects. A group of German researchers explored the subject and concluded that Thujone actually was not the cause of the hallucinations, but additives were the real culprit. Additives were used when distillers chose to penny-pinch.

