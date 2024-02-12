How To Drink Absinthe Without Sugar Cubes

Absinthe, also called "the Green Fairy," is a strong botanical spirit that has earned an enchanting reputation as the lifeblood of tortured artists and poets, with an equally tantalizing shifting legal status across Europe and the U.S. (It's legal again in America as of 2007). It famously fueled Verlaine, Rimbaud, Baudelaire, Manet, Van Gogh, and Oscar Wilde. Yet, for an elixir popular among great thinkers, absinthe is astonishingly difficult to drink. Ernest Hemingway called absinthe "liquid alchemy," which is more observation than adulation.

The absinthe-drinking ritual is an involved one. The "proper" way to drink it is via an absinthe drip — a specialized distiller that plinks individual drops of cold water into a glass of absinthe, with a single sugar cube suspended by a small slotted spoon across the rim of the glass. The water drops hit the sugar cube as they fall into the absinthe below, and the sugar cube slowly dissolves through the holes in the spoon into a cloudy green pool (aka the louche effect).

If that sounds like a lot, that's because it is. Adding water and sugar makes absinthe palatable; in bartender lingo, it's referred to as "taming" the absinthe. Undiluted, it's a tongue-number that tastes like "part pepper, part licorice, part rot," as Poppy Z. Brite wrote in the 1989 story, "His Mouth Will Taste of Wormwood." Absinthe is famous for its inaccessible bitterness, intense aroma, and Herculean potency, clocking in at around 45% to 74% alcohol by volume. To give this old-school favorite a modern facelift, skip the rig and swap the sugar cubes for simple syrup.