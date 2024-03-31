Fish House Punch: The Rum Cocktail Enjoyed By George Washington

Classic cocktails and drinks are having their moment right now, with many retro sips being revisited and reinvented by modern bartenders and discerning drinkers alike. And what's more retro than punch? One such classic punch, which also has the claim to fame of having been enjoyed by a Founding Father of America, is the Fish House Punch. You may already know that George Washington's favorite cocktail was the brandy-based cherry bounce, but it turns out that he enjoyed a good rum-based punch every now and then as well.

In 1732, a group of Quakers got together and formed a social club outside of Philadelphia on land they leased from the Lenni-Lenape tribe. They called their club the Colony in Schuylkill (and later the State in Schuylkill), also known as the Schuylkill Fishing Company or simply the Fish House. Members of the club (which still exists today) enjoyed fishing, eating, and drinking. And their drink of choice was a concoction they called the Fish House Punch. George Washington was said to have enjoyed the punch (something the Inn at Mount Vernon has confirmed), supposedly so much so that after one particular visit he didn't write in his diary for three days.