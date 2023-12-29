Recreate George Washington's Favorite Cocktail With The Help Of Sour Cherries

The flavor profile of your sour cherries is important to keep in mind as you choose which alcohol you will use as your base. Vodka's flavor is subtle so you will get a true cherry taste when you steep it with cherry juice while bourbon and brandy bring a variety of flavors to the mix. Regardless of your alcohol choice, you will need to let it steep for a full day in the fridge before removing just a couple of cups to boil and turn into a concentrate along with some sugar and whole spices like cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, and cloves. This allows the spices to release their flavors as they warm.

After it cools, you will return that sweetened, spiced liquid to the container holding the rest of the cherry juice and let it steep for two weeks. When you are ready to use it, you can serve it as an after-dinner drink to sip on, serve it over ice on a hot summer day for a backyard party, or add it to some prosecco and create your version of a Spritz. You can even drizzle it over ice cream or use it in a shake for a sweet treat.

You will want to store your cherry bounce in the fridge, and if fresh sour cherries are nowhere to be found or out of season, the Mount Vernon recipe notes you can use preserved Morello cherries.