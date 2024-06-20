How The Ward Eight Became The Signature Cocktail Of Boston

Some signature drinks and official state foods are no-brainers. Consider Georgia's peaches, Florida's Key lime pie, and Kentucky's Mint Julep. Others are baffling. There's plenty of dispute about whoopie pies holding court as Maine's official state treat. Seriously. Why? Maine lobster is coveted around the world. Full disclosure: We are not suggesting any particular state took the task of christening an official food lightly. We'd go so far as to say the reason may be abundantly clear to those in the know. It's just that the connection may not be as obviously apparent to curious bystanders.

Case in point, Boston's signature cocktail. If the category came up on a game show, we'd probably shout out: "Cape Codder." An elixir of cranberry juice and vodka? Of course, what could be more Boston than that? Okay, maybe an ice-cold Sam Adams, but we are talking cocktails, not beer. The thing is, we would be wrong. Boston's signature drink is the Ward Eight. The what? While it may not be the most obvious choice — it's not even widely known in Boston — there's a story behind the less-than-well-known whiskey cocktail that has reigned for more than 100 years as Boston's signature cocktail. It all began in the late 1890s at Locke-Ober, a venerable Boston dining establishment where powerful businessmen and politicians of the day — that's right, businessmen; the restaurant didn't welcome women until some time in the early 1970s — gathered to wheel and deal.