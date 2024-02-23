The Reason Vodka Cranberries Are Also Called Cape Codders

Vodka cranberry is a quintessential highball, so chances are you've met before. Now, allow us to introduce you to its fancy-sounding alter ego: the Cape Codder. The drink is named after the Cape Cod resort on the Massachusetts coast, and per the lore, the Cape Codder cocktail might have originated as a marketing scheme, invented by the Ocean Spray company during the 1940s to promote cranberry juice sales. Ocean Spray is based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and sources much of its cranberry harvest from the state — a region famous for its natural crop of cranberry bogs.

Either way, the marketing tactic clearly worked. The Cape Codder was spotted at New England beach bars and Manhattan restaurant Pierre's in 1945. Then, in 1965, an ad for the drink appeared in print in The New Yorker magazine, and another full-page ad cropped up in Time magazine in 1966.

The drink was originally called the Red Devil during its advent in the 1940s, but in the seminal 1972 mixology handbook "Trader Vic's Bartender's Guide," it was called a Rangoon Ruby. The Cape Codder moniker finally stuck during the 1980s and became especially popular with fashionable metropolitan cocktail fans of the era. Vivid hues and sweet-tart flavors were also hallmarks of '80s cocktails, which make this timeless two-parter a natural (and ultimately enduring) character.