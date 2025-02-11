There's A Reason Tropical Drinks Are Served Over Crushed Ice

In a cocktail, ice exists to chill and dilute your drink. These two functions are absolute — and all that frozen water is going to end up melted in your glass by no matter what. The variable here is the rate at which that dilution happens. In an Old Fashioned, a single large ice cube keeps the punchy, spirit-forward bev cold while accounting for the slow-sipping pace inherent to the Old-Fashioned-drinking experience. This cocktail is made for nursing over a long period of time, and as such, that rock of ice melts slowly to avoid watering-down the whole thing too quickly. Shift now, if you will, to the very different experience of drinking a tropical cocktail.

Scrumptious, friendly, accessible tiki drinks like Mai Tais and Bahama Mamas are nothing if not easy to drink. In fact, it's deceptively easy to drink 'em too fast and end up with a good buzz. Tropical drinks pack a high concentration of fruit juices, coconut cream, flavored syrups, and other sweet ingredients. To the eye, that pebble-ice-loaded hurricane glass may be aesthetically pleasing, but to the palette, that crushed ice stretches out the hyper-sweetness into a tamer taste with long dilution.

It's all about science. Increased surface area means increased exposure to the warm air and faster dilution. Crushed ice melts faster than a single large ice cube. So, as quickly as you can suck down a cheery tropical drink, that ice is working to keep pace and keep it cold, diluted, and balanced.

