The Easy Addition To Open Shelving That's Pretty And Practical
Open shelving is surprisingly controversial in the world of kitchen decor. The term refers to simple shelves — often attached directly to walls — that display what is stored on them, in contrast to closed cabinets. While some argue that open shelves look cluttered or collect a lot of dust, when stocked and maintained with care, they can be stunning, especially if you add a gallery rail.
This beautiful and functional addition is simply a thin railing that goes around the perimeter of a shelf. Open shelving is already one of the pro tips to make your kitchen look bougie on a budget, and gold or brass rods make them even more elegant and classy. The rails can also complement already-existing elements in your decor, bringing unity to your kitchen. If you have a minimalist, monochrome aesthetic going on, buy plain black rails, or grab wooden ones to either leave bare or paint any color you like.
Gallery rails make your shelves more protective too. While using vertical storage is the kitchen organization hack that'll save you so much space, you might worry that glass jars or ceramic dishes will accidentally fall off. A railing provides extra insurance against items tipping over or getting knocked down when you're trying to reach for something. If you like to store your best dinnerware on open shelves, this modification is a must-have.
Options for building and installing gallery rails on your kitchen shelves
Gallery rails can be bought at home improvement stores, or you can go DIY. Before any of that, though, measure your shelves carefully to determine how long the rods should be and where you want to place them. It's fine to set the railings an inch or two back from the edges of your shelf, but a too-small perimeter will make it cramped.
To make your own rails, start with individual metal or wooden rods, plus armbacks and elbows as needed. Decorative parts with elegant emblems or quirky shapes will add even more flair to your shelves. Stick the parts together using strong glue, or drill holes and attach them using screws. Parts meant for stand-up lamps are good to look for, especially ones that are made to fit together, so all you have to do is twist them onto each other.
To install gallery rails, the most sturdy approach is to drill holes in your shelves and attach the railings using screws. A clear adhesive can also work if you don't want screws visible on the underside of the shelf. Gallery rails are excellent for spice shelves, and can pretty up areas where you store appliances like mixers or blenders, making them look less clunky and out-of-place. Adding railings to your liquor shelves is also a great tip for organizing your home bar, protecting your collection of expensive bottles while also making them look fabulous.