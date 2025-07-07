The Easy Addition To Open Shelving That's Pretty And Practical

Open shelving is surprisingly controversial in the world of kitchen decor. The term refers to simple shelves — often attached directly to walls — that display what is stored on them, in contrast to closed cabinets. While some argue that open shelves look cluttered or collect a lot of dust, when stocked and maintained with care, they can be stunning, especially if you add a gallery rail.

This beautiful and functional addition is simply a thin railing that goes around the perimeter of a shelf. Open shelving is already one of the pro tips to make your kitchen look bougie on a budget, and gold or brass rods make them even more elegant and classy. The rails can also complement already-existing elements in your decor, bringing unity to your kitchen. If you have a minimalist, monochrome aesthetic going on, buy plain black rails, or grab wooden ones to either leave bare or paint any color you like.

Gallery rails make your shelves more protective too. While using vertical storage is the kitchen organization hack that'll save you so much space, you might worry that glass jars or ceramic dishes will accidentally fall off. A railing provides extra insurance against items tipping over or getting knocked down when you're trying to reach for something. If you like to store your best dinnerware on open shelves, this modification is a must-have.