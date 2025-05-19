How To Tell If Your Vintage CorningWare Is Valuable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Could there be $10,000 hiding in your kitchen cabinet in the form of your grandmother's casserole dish? Listings on sites like eBay and Etsy say yes — there's never been a better time to boost your knowledge of vintage cookware, especially CorningWare. The brand began producing casserole dishes, Dutch ovens, loaf pans, ramekins, coffee pots, bowls, serving pieces, and more in the 1950s from a specific material called Pyroceram. Now, especially with a resurgence of retro styles in kitchen design, people are clamoring for original CorningWare pieces. While you can get an entire 18-piece bakeware set made today with the CorningWare name for under $140, a single casserole dish from the 1960s iteration of the brand goes for thousands of dollars. So how do you know if the CorningWare you have is valuable?

The material that CorningWare is made from has been switched up a few times; the Pyroceram pieces are the ones sought after today and were produced from 1958 through the late 1980s. Pyroceram can go right from the freezer to the oven safely; its ability to withstand extremely high temperatures makes it safe for stovetop use, which is marked by a small flame emblem. These vintage pieces will also have a script CorningWare logo, which was used until 1998, and will say "Made in the USA." You can also check model numbers and make sure that your CorningWare has a smooth rim rather than a flanged rim, which a newer design development. Finally, look for the popular patterns of older CorningWare, from blue cornflowers to earth-toned vegetables.