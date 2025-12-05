10 Kitchen Trends On The Way Out In 2026

In the world of kitchen trends, there is always a shiny new penny waiting on the horizon. While you don't need to hop onboard every fad that comes your way, it does help to have a firm grasp on what is considered in and which trends are eliciting a yawn. And it isn't just a matter of aesthetics. If you are investing all your time, energy, and money in trends that have started feeling dated, you could be reducing the perceived value of your home. Placing your bets on trends that will be on the way out by 2026 can also mean that you have costly do-overs waiting in your kitchen's future.

So, which short-lived fads and dated trends should you be giving a wide berth? Any trend that appears to be everywhere and has reached saturation should send alarm bells. Think open shelving that once dominated kitchen #shelfies but now feels like a source of visual clutter in the kitchen. Trends that have been around for longer than you can remember can also be safely retired: here's looking at you, granite countertops. Finally, you'll want to consider whether there are better alternatives to be explored. The work triangle might have had its moment in the sun, but the concept of efficient zoning can truly revolutionize your everyday workflow. To help you avoid any expensive regrets, we have compiled all the kitchen trends that will be on the way out by 2026.