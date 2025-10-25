8 Kitchens That Prove Painted Cabinets Can Transform A Space
Every homeowner wishes they could do a full kitchen renovation whenever the place starts to look dull, but much fewer of us have the funds and patience to pull it off. A more affordable yet super impactful move is to simply paint your kitchen cabinets a different color. A new hue can completely change the atmosphere of the kitchen without replacing every last thing in the room.
While painting the kitchen walls can also create a new look, the cabinets actually have just as much influence on the room — as they're instantly visible when you walk in and set the mood of the space. This is why you should choose your cabinets before your countertops, but if you're stuck with what you already have, a fresh coat of paint can still fix any woes with your kitchen's aesthetic.
Painting your kitchen cabinets can lighten up dark and closed-in atmospheres, modernize an outdated look, and better match your furniture, appliances, walls, or floors — and this list of before-and-after cabinet paint job photos goes to show how the right shade can do wonders. Whether you want timeless kitchen cabinet colors that will never go out of style or something more adventurous, this collection is sure to have you running off to the hardware store ASAP.
Painting dark cabinets white brightens up the kitchen
Small kitchens without much natural light feel dark and closed-in, and dark cabinets only exacerbate the problem. One of the ways to make a dark kitchen feel brighter is to paint the cabinets white, as shown in this before-and-after photo. The clean, reflective cabinets contrast with the dark floors, making the colors more balanced. If you're not a fan of stark white, some of the absolute best white paints for your kitchen are surprisingly diverse.
Sage green cabinets create a soothing aesthetic
If your kitchen is full of cozy decorations like houseplants, wooden picture frames, and earthenware dishes, there's no better cabinet color than a soothing sage green. This versatile hue creates a naturalistic atmosphere that's more modern and creative than traditional wood cabinets. Since sage green works with warm or cool colors, you can pair it with cream, tan, and brown tones, or go for an airy and crisp vibe with blue, gray, and white furnishings.
Color cabinets navy blue for a classy coastal kitchen
In this cabinet upgrade, deep blue paint turns a ho-hum wooden kitchen into an elegant space with a seaside vibe. Follow other tips for designing a coastal kitchen, like adding oceanic decor, woven rattan furnishings, and organic flooring, and you'll feel like you're on a beach vacation every time you walk in. If you want new hardware for your cabinets, go for brass handles to enhance the navy blue's upscale air.
Black cabinets look bold, modern, and minimalist
Black cabinets are an instant antidote to an outdated kitchen, as there's no color more sleek, dramatic, and edgy. They're just as chic yet less overwhelming than black walls, which are usually a color mistake you shouldn't make when painting your kitchen. This dramatic makeover slightly softens the black cabinets with some wooden and floral elements, though the overall effect is still bold, contemporary, and sure to satisfy lovers of dark shades.
Pastel borders on cabinets are playful and fresh
When you can't decide on one cabinet color or want to liven up a neutral shade, using a secondary paint to add a border is an excellent solution. All you need is a ruler and some painter's tape to paint perfectly straight lines around the edges of the cabinet doors. In this cabinetry makeover, baby blue trim adds some playful excitement to plain white, creating a pastel refresh that instantly opens up the room.
Deep gray cabinets are as cool as black, but less harsh
If you worry that your black cabinets are quickly dating themselves, embrace a chic new color with a dark gray paint. As shown in this cabinet paint job, gray straddles the line between sleek minimalism and homey elegance — especially when paired with a patterned white backsplash. You can also have fun with undertones — deep grays with brown or beige tints warm up the kitchen, while blue or green casts complement steel appliances and hardware.
Paint cabinets mint green for a refreshing atmosphere
Mint green may not be one of the first shades you think of, but it's a go-to kitchen cabinet color for HGTV stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt. The "100 Day Dream Home" couple told Tasting Table that they used the cooling, relaxing hue in their vacation home's kitchen — and it will provide a breath of fresh air to your space, too. In these before-and-after photos, a pale mint paint modernizes maple cabinets and pairs surprisingly well with a dark marble counter.
Make your cabinets pale pink for a delicate touch
Pink is another underrated cabinet color, and it doesn't have to make your kitchen look like Candyland if you don't want it to. This cabinet comparison shows how pastel pink instantly adds charm and character to the room. The turquoise bar chairs and cocktail equipment on display, including colorful coupe glasses, go a long way to boost the retro vibes. If you prefer a simpler look, pink cabinets also pair well with gray or black elements.