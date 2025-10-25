8 Kitchens That Prove Painted Cabinets Can Transform A Space

Every homeowner wishes they could do a full kitchen renovation whenever the place starts to look dull, but much fewer of us have the funds and patience to pull it off. A more affordable yet super impactful move is to simply paint your kitchen cabinets a different color. A new hue can completely change the atmosphere of the kitchen without replacing every last thing in the room.

While painting the kitchen walls can also create a new look, the cabinets actually have just as much influence on the room — as they're instantly visible when you walk in and set the mood of the space. This is why you should choose your cabinets before your countertops, but if you're stuck with what you already have, a fresh coat of paint can still fix any woes with your kitchen's aesthetic.

Painting your kitchen cabinets can lighten up dark and closed-in atmospheres, modernize an outdated look, and better match your furniture, appliances, walls, or floors — and this list of before-and-after cabinet paint job photos goes to show how the right shade can do wonders. Whether you want timeless kitchen cabinet colors that will never go out of style or something more adventurous, this collection is sure to have you running off to the hardware store ASAP.