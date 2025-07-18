Your Black Cabinets Are Quickly Dating Themselves, So Embrace This Chic New Color

While fewer kitchens are using upper cabinets these days, these storage staples are by no means completely passé. Cabinets are still excellent for those who prefer to keep their dishes out of sight, and don't have to look outdated, so long as you choose styles with enduring appeal. For example, stark black cabinets were on trend in 2024, but one variation that might age a lot better is a dark gray charcoal shade.

Black cabinets don't look totally dated just yet, and many black kitchen designs make for an edgy yet timeless space. However, a slightly softer look is trending among pro decorators. Dark gray provides something of a middle ground between the dramatic look of pitch black and more traditional light or neutral cabinets. This hue is an especially good alternative for smaller kitchens or ones without a lot of natural light. True black surfaces can make these spaces feel even more cramped and dark.

Black cabinets may also dominate the visuals of a small- to medium-sized kitchen, drawing the eye directly to them and drowning out everything else. A dark gray finish softens these potential downsides while still looking chic and modern. Charcoal cabinets are also easy to keep clean and can be even more versatile than black when you're crafting a color scheme.