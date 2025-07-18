Your Black Cabinets Are Quickly Dating Themselves, So Embrace This Chic New Color
While fewer kitchens are using upper cabinets these days, these storage staples are by no means completely passé. Cabinets are still excellent for those who prefer to keep their dishes out of sight, and don't have to look outdated, so long as you choose styles with enduring appeal. For example, stark black cabinets were on trend in 2024, but one variation that might age a lot better is a dark gray charcoal shade.
Black cabinets don't look totally dated just yet, and many black kitchen designs make for an edgy yet timeless space. However, a slightly softer look is trending among pro decorators. Dark gray provides something of a middle ground between the dramatic look of pitch black and more traditional light or neutral cabinets. This hue is an especially good alternative for smaller kitchens or ones without a lot of natural light. True black surfaces can make these spaces feel even more cramped and dark.
Black cabinets may also dominate the visuals of a small- to medium-sized kitchen, drawing the eye directly to them and drowning out everything else. A dark gray finish softens these potential downsides while still looking chic and modern. Charcoal cabinets are also easy to keep clean and can be even more versatile than black when you're crafting a color scheme.
Charcoal gray cabinets are easy to maintain and pair with other colors
When it comes to cleaning, dark and light cabinets each have their own drawbacks: Pale colors show stains and scratches more readily, while dust and fingerprints are way more visible on black finishes. A charcoal color should slightly reduce the visibility of the latter while still concealing most other blemishes, making it quite low-maintenance.
As another boon, gray can carry all sorts of tints and undertones, unlike true black. Use this to your advantage by choosing shades that enhance the rest of your kitchen. If the room is cool-toned or has touches of blue, choose a slate gray with a slight bluish cast for your cabinets. If you're a lover of earthy colors, a gray with a slight brown or green hue makes your kitchen look that much more cohesive.
Charcoal is also a great choice for a trendy two-toned look. Apply it to either the upper or lower row of your kitchen cabinets and pair with another hue that tickles your fancy. The charcoal is unlikely to clash with or steal attention from its partner color, and would even pair well with bold choices like mustard yellow, the unlikely color that's making its way onto kitchen cabinets for a trendy look. Just make sure to follow the rule to remember when adding 2-toned cabinets to your kitchen and place whichever shade is lighter on the top row.