Fewer Kitchens Are Using Upper Cabinets. Here's What's Replacing Them
There's nothing wrong with big cabinets above your kitchen counter, especially if you prioritize large amounts of storage space over all else. However, as trends migrate towards more spacious, modern-looking kitchens, you might see them a lot less frequently. In their stead, open shelving, bigger pantries, and other alternative storage solutions are getting more popular.
How do these newer trends compare? For starters, open shelving usually refers to "floating" shelves that attach directly to kitchen walls. It's a form of vertical storage, a kitchen hack that saves you so much space, and allows you to display cute dishes or make frequently-used items easy to find and grab. In other words, you won't need to keep a step stool by the fridge any longer. Open shelves are also cheaper than installing full kitchen cabinets and make the room more spacious and well-lit, since big cabinets tend to block light.
However, smaller shelves obviously hold less items, and you might prefer your plates, cups, and ingredients to be hidden away instead of out in the open. That's why many homes now come with full pantries instead of upper cabinets. Walk-in closets let you stock more items while keeping them out of your actual kitchen, creating a neater look. Try some pantry storage hacks that leave you with maximum space, and you probably won't miss the cabinets.
Other items that are taking the place of upper kitchen cabinets
For kitchens with extra floor space, an armoire or hutch can sub in for upper cabinets. Armoires are tall, free-standing closets that usually have solid doors with no see-through parts. The similar hutch has shelving on the top half, often with a glass front to show off the items inside, and closed cabinets below. Both items can be pretty large but make kitchens less top-heavy than built-in cabinets, and there are tons of elegant models out there that are perfect for a vintage aesthetic.
A smaller alternative to hutches and armoires are buffets and sideboards. These items are essentially the same thing: low, compact storage tables that may contain drawers, cabinets, and shelves. While traditionally used in dining rooms, they've migrated into kitchens too. A moveable cart can also be the key for easily organizing a small kitchen without a cupboard.
Lastly, some items that replace cabinets don't offer any storage but do improve the aesthetics of the kitchen. These include focal walls, backsplashes, large windows, and fancy lighting fixtures. But if you like your large cabinets as-is, there are ways to spiff them up. You don't have to paint outdated kitchen cabinets to give them a makeover if you work with what's around them. Another no-paint trick that makes dull cabinets look brighter is giving them a good polish now and then.