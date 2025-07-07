Fewer Kitchens Are Using Upper Cabinets. Here's What's Replacing Them

There's nothing wrong with big cabinets above your kitchen counter, especially if you prioritize large amounts of storage space over all else. However, as trends migrate towards more spacious, modern-looking kitchens, you might see them a lot less frequently. In their stead, open shelving, bigger pantries, and other alternative storage solutions are getting more popular.

How do these newer trends compare? For starters, open shelving usually refers to "floating" shelves that attach directly to kitchen walls. It's a form of vertical storage, a kitchen hack that saves you so much space, and allows you to display cute dishes or make frequently-used items easy to find and grab. In other words, you won't need to keep a step stool by the fridge any longer. Open shelves are also cheaper than installing full kitchen cabinets and make the room more spacious and well-lit, since big cabinets tend to block light.

However, smaller shelves obviously hold less items, and you might prefer your plates, cups, and ingredients to be hidden away instead of out in the open. That's why many homes now come with full pantries instead of upper cabinets. Walk-in closets let you stock more items while keeping them out of your actual kitchen, creating a neater look. Try some pantry storage hacks that leave you with maximum space, and you probably won't miss the cabinets.