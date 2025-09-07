HGTV Stars' Go-To Kitchen Cabinet Colors To Try In Your Home

While only a lucky few homeowners get to star on HGTV's interior makeover shows, taking inspiration from the network's designers can still help you build the kitchen of your dreams. Their recommendations can really come in handy for the color of the cabinets, an extremely important yet quite difficult choice to make.

Cabinets come in so many hues and materials that browsing through the options can make your head spin. Plus, since you should choose your cabinets before your countertops, getting stumped might put a pause on your entire renovation. Luckily, HGTV hosts from Erin Napier of "Home Town" to Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of "100 Day Dream Home" have shared their favorite colors that are sure to spark your imagination. The best part is that once you decide on a color, you have a basis for the mood of the entire room, and you can move on to other considerations like buying affordable kitchen cabinets.

Whether you want a minimalist, cozy, or artistic kitchen, this list just might give you the perfect match or a great jumping-off point. You'll craft a color scheme to make a TV star designer proud in no time.