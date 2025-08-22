10 Tips For Designing An '80s-Inspired Kitchen

If you were to quiz your parents or anybody from the 1980s about the design hallmarks of the era, they'd probably have one answer: the hair was big, the shoulder pads were impossibly bigger. And this anything-goes mood often declared itself in kitchen design as well. If the 1970s were about kitschy design, the '80s took the neon hues and bold colors and dialled them up to manic proportions.

Of course, not everything from the decade has fared well over time: RIP, all the dated 1980s kitchen design trends that no one remembers anymore. But as contemporary kitchens grow almost austere in their minimalism, it serves as the best possible reason to truly shake things up with an '80s-approved, pattern-soaked approach to design.

For starters, Shabrin Momm, principal designer and founder of Skew Studio, would like you to step away from barely-there prints and muted neutrals. After all, why have your kitchen design shy away into oblivion, when you can stand out? Instead, she wants you to dream of a turquoise backsplash teamed with coordinated appliances, lucite bar stools lined up next to tiled countertops, and neon flooring assuming pride of place against muted cabinetry. If you have been detecting a sense of monotony creeping into your kitchen design, this is your cue to turn this space into an '80s-inspired fever dream — in the best possible way.