Hilary Farr Avoids This Kitchen Cabinet Design, And So Should You

Designing a kitchen feels like crossing a minefield. Whether you're searching for tips for mixing modern and vintage in your kitchen or plotting a DIY session, cabinet design is a fundamental consideration. Apartment Therapy organized an insightful interview with Hilary Farr, and she pointed out an interesting red flag: stained wood cabinetry. According to the kitchen renovation mogul, this material puts homeowners in the "distracting design" danger zone. It's hardly surprising. By soaking into the wood, a stain changes its hue, which can create a really bold statement, but not always for the best. Farr warns owners that an imbalance of colors can be overwhelming; staining cabinets might risk disrupting the overall aesthetic.

Is it a blanket ban, though? Not quite. Farr avoids incongruous stains, and so should you. However, the kitchen expert was quick to emphasize that there are always exceptions to the rule, specifically complimenting tasteful incorporations of walnut. Furthermore, dark wooden cabinetry is one of the kitchen trends that we're following in 2025, and we're seeing a resurgence in natural themes. A major benefit of stained cabinets is that they allow the wood's natural beauty to shine; if done tastefully, there is still potential.