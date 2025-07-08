Hilary Farr Avoids This Kitchen Cabinet Design, And So Should You
Designing a kitchen feels like crossing a minefield. Whether you're searching for tips for mixing modern and vintage in your kitchen or plotting a DIY session, cabinet design is a fundamental consideration. Apartment Therapy organized an insightful interview with Hilary Farr, and she pointed out an interesting red flag: stained wood cabinetry. According to the kitchen renovation mogul, this material puts homeowners in the "distracting design" danger zone. It's hardly surprising. By soaking into the wood, a stain changes its hue, which can create a really bold statement, but not always for the best. Farr warns owners that an imbalance of colors can be overwhelming; staining cabinets might risk disrupting the overall aesthetic.
Is it a blanket ban, though? Not quite. Farr avoids incongruous stains, and so should you. However, the kitchen expert was quick to emphasize that there are always exceptions to the rule, specifically complimenting tasteful incorporations of walnut. Furthermore, dark wooden cabinetry is one of the kitchen trends that we're following in 2025, and we're seeing a resurgence in natural themes. A major benefit of stained cabinets is that they allow the wood's natural beauty to shine; if done tastefully, there is still potential.
How to limit design distractions
Everyone wants the perfect kitchen. To avoid distracting designs, the most important step is to link everything together — it's only an issue when it's out of place. For those struggling with inspiration, look at how to design a country kitchen. These styles are notably aesthetic in their approach to incorporating wooden tones, emphasizing the importance of cohesive designs. Consider flooring, exposed beams, worktops, and appliances. Treat blending stained cabinetry with other kitchen features as a primary consideration, not a mismatched afterthought.
Conversely, look at examples of staining gone wrong, such as dated kitchens with darkened honey oak cabinets. This color stain is one of those 80's kitchen design trends that barely anyone remembers anymore; it's worth a quick Google to jog recollection. It's a classic example of accidentally allowing one feature to steal the spotlight, and ultimately, reinforces why owners should avoid simply chasing trends. That priority is a sentiment that Farr shares: "Make sure that the cabinetry is timeless," she emphasizes to "Desert Financial."