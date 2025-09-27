The Color Mistake You Shouldn't Make When Painting Your Kitchen

Planning to remodel or re-paint your kitchen soon? Well, before you get started, note there's a color mistake you should avoid when painting your kitchen — using dark colors. Why's that, you ask? Well, it's good to use dark colors, like black, dark gray, or dark browns when you're designing a cave. Or if you have the resources and budget to build a highly-modern kitchen with great lighting, both artificial and natural. Otherwise, dark paint and colors don't work as well in a typical kitchen space. Kitchens are meant to be warm and sunny, inviting spaces, unless you're Batman.

Dark colors absorb light and that can make a kitchen appear darker at all times. This can make the space gloomier and it may even appear a bit less spacious. But, if your heart is still set on painting your kitchen with a darker shade, we recommend using deep shades of cool colors such as green or blue, rather than the heavier and more drastic shades of black, gray, and brown. These cool colors are also quite pleasing and easy to contrast with pops of warm color in the kitchen, such as an orange rug or a red KitchenAid mixer on the counter.