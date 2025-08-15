The Paint You Should Avoid In Your Kitchen At All Costs

It can be an exciting and stressful experience picking out new paint to decorate your home. Maybe you've decided on using Behr's Calm Water light blue color in the family room, but you're stuck between a farmhouse red or an earthy green in the kitchen. Whatever color you ultimately go with, the most important rule to remember about kitchen paints is that you should avoid flat paints at all costs.

Flat paints are not moisture resistant, so in a messy, high-traffic area where steam and humidity are common, flat paints are more of a hindrance than a help. This paint is more likely to peel and bubble when exposed to long periods of moisture, potentially leading to mold or mildew and creating a blemish in your otherwise perfect kitchen. Flat paints are also incredibly hard to clean and are unable to hide small scuffs or marks since they don't contain a protective finish the way other paints do. That means any oil pops or accidental volcanic red sauce eruptions will become permanent fixtures on the wall because scrubbing flat paint isn't an option either, since the paint can easily rub off under too much pressure and is more likely to hold on to that stain for dear life (among 14 other things to avoid when renovating your kitchen).