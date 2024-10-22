The Kitchen Cleaning Job You Should Let Your Sliced Bread Do

We don't give sliced bread enough credit. Not only is it an excellent way to join peanut butter and jelly in holy matrimony, but it also can be repurposed into croutons or French toast, or used to help prevent brown sugar from turning hard. Before you relegate a bad loaf of bread or one that has gone stale to the birds or the ducks at the park, consider getting one more use out of it: Use leftover bread to clean stubborn kitchen stains with.

That's right, your regular ol' loaf of Wonder Bread can also be used to remove stuck-on stains from counters, walls, and floors. Simply grab your slice of bread, roll it up into a ball, and use it like a kitchen eraser to remove stains from nearly every surface in your kitchen. You don't even need to coat it in a layer of cleaning solution to watch the magic happen. According to Toni Hammersley in her book, "The Complete Book Of Clean: Tips And Techniques For Your Home" it's the gluten in the bread that absorbs the dirt.