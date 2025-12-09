The 10 Biggest Mistakes People Make Painting Kitchen Cabinets

If you have tried your hand at smaller DIY upgrades around the kitchen, such as painting your appliances, you might be thirsty for a greater challenge — like painting your cabinets. This easy, budget-friendly upgrade allows you to breathe fresh life into old cabinets and increase the perceived value of your home.

Many of the common mistakes that occur when painting the kitchen also apply when it comes to cabinets. For starters, there is no skipping the prep work. Without adequate sanding and priming, your paint will fall apart. You'll also need to give the tiny grooves the attention they need — even if it adds a few days to your timeline. The need for quick results is understandable, but bear in mind that kitchen cabinets face a significant amount of wear and tear. The paint you are applying needs to withstand the moisture, grease, and grime resulting from everyday kitchen use.

Progress might be slow, but it will definitely be rewarding — especially if you follow what the experts have to say. Dotan Trabulsi, CEO of Optimal Home Remodeling & Design, and Jared Robinson, custom cabinet maker and owner of Robinson Trim, shared their best advice on how to avoid the common kitchen cabinet repainting pitfalls. Refreshed, durable, and beautiful cabinets await.