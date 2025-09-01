Painting Your Appliances Is The Budget-Friendly Way To Refresh Your Kitchen
Do you have your heart set on colorful kitchen appliances but are having trouble finding the exact color you want? Or is the custom color you've been eyeing just a little bit out of your price range? It used to be that, in order to have a matching set of kitchen appliances in a fun color, you'd have to either scrimp and save to buy the set piece by piece or try to save money by bundle-buying your appliances all at once. Now, there is a more budget-friendly way to get colorful kitchen appliances that will refresh your kitchen and brighten your mood.
You can actually paint all of your kitchen appliances in a matching color, or even create a vibrant, multi-colored kitchen by using different paint colors for each appliance. While it doesn't really matter if all of your appliances match, painting them is a simple way to color-match your appliances and give your kitchen a quick makeover. Paint will make your appliances look like new and cover up scuffs, scratches, and other imperfections on old appliances.
The best part is, you have your pick of colors. You can even create a custom color that you wouldn't find from any appliance brand, or buy a luxury appliance that is only available in a few colors and paint it to match the others in your kitchen. Before painting, read through the appliance manual and get expert advice from trusted sources. You can also find video tutorials on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.
Tips for successfully painting kitchen appliances
You can't just grab a bottle of paint and go to town on your kitchen appliances. Before painting, you need to do your research and get the right paint and tools. Moving too quickly could end up damaging your appliances or make them unsafe to use.
Begin by unplugging your appliance and cleaning it carefully to remove dirt, dust, grease, and rust. Next, you will need to sand the appliance to remove any shiny coating or finish from the surface. After sanding, remove dust and residue with a vacuum or microfiber cloth. Then, remove any handles, seals, and other hardware from the appliance, or cover them with painter's tape.
Next, use a soft nylon paintbrush or a mini short nap paint roller to apply two coats of a water-based primer from a brand like Rust-Oleum that is rated for use on the specific appliance material. When choosing paint, choose an acrylic hybrid enamel, or an acrylic DTM (direct to metal) enamel. You can use the same type of brush or roller you used to apply your primer. After painting, remove the painter's tape and reattach handles and hardware.
If you're not quite ready to risk painting your appliances, there are other options. You can transform your kitchen appliances with wallpaper, vinyl fridge wraps, or magnetic appliance wraps for a temporary upgrade or makeover. They're available in a wide range of colors and patterns, and you can easily remove and reapply the appliance wrap as often as you want.