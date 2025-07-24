The Creative And Affordable Way To Transform Kitchen Appliances With Wallpaper
One of the current kitchen design trends we're most excited about is greater personalization. Many of us have realized we spend most of our time in the kitchen, from doing chores to relaxing to socializing, and we want these rooms to feel more like us, more welcoming, and more stylish. Whoever said a kitchen has to be sleek and minimalist? We're learning how to create the maximalist kitchen of our dreams, or at least how to jazz up this room and create a space we're happy to be in. That said, remodels aren't cheap or easy, and you may be perfectly happy with the bones of your kitchen. In that case, consider kitchen design updates on a budget. One of the most impactful approaches is wallpapering your appliances.
The explosion of peel-and-stick wallpaper options makes this an appealing kitchen makeover for so many reasons. It's affordable, it makes a big statement, there's a print out there for everyone and every kitchen color scheme, it's easy with a little patience, and it's also not permanent if you change your mind or if you're renting your home. Wallpaper is like a shortcut to your dream kitchen. On a Reddit thread, femalelivingspace writes of their goal to have a "pink wonderland" kitchen but notes the high cost of things like a pink Smeg refrigerator. Enchanting floral wallpaper was the solution. Plenty of other crafty Reddit users have shared their new-and-improved kitchens, too, all thanks to a little wallpaper.
How to wallpaper appliances
There are a few things to first consider when planning a kitchen-design update with wallpapered appliances. First of all, wallpaper should not go anywhere it will be exposed to water, as this will damage the wallpaper over time. Even more importantly, it should not go anywhere near heat, as this poses a fire hazard. That means your oven is a no-go zone. Your dishwasher and refrigerator are great wallpaper candidates because they're safe, heat- and moisture-free on the outside, and they're also big enough to offer nice canvases for prints and color pops.
Once you've chosen an appliance or appliances, pick your wallpaper based on the theme you want in your kitchen and the existing color scheme of your cabinets, counters, walls, and floor. This Toduso peel-and-stick floral wallpaper is bohemian-chic, while this practical marble peel-and-stick wallpaper is more modern and subtle, and this NuWallpaper "Blue Shellby" crab-print peel-and-stick paper captures a nautical, seaside vibe. Thoroughly scrub your appliance. Grease will keep the paper from fully adhering, and you don't want any bumps or buildup in the way. Measure carefully, leaving about eight inches more than the size of your fridge. Apply the paper in horizontal panels, centering it, and leaving about four inches extra on all sides. Once it's smooth, cut along the top and fold the sides around the doors; you'll also cut along the doors' handles. If you're seeking antidotes to a dull all-white kitchen, wallpapered appliances are impactful and can be done in an afternoon, likely for under $50.