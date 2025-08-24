Painting Kitchen Tiles? Follow This Rule First
If you're thinking of painting your kitchen tiles, congratulations! You're already more crafty than mostf people who don't realize that's a thing you could possibly do. That being said, it's good you're here because there are some things you should know before taking a brush to that ceramic. The first rule of painting kitchen tiles is don't talk about painting kitchen tiles. Just kidding. It's actually that you must, if you do nothing else, use tile paint to paint your tiles.
That may seem like common sense, but did you even know that tile paint was a thing? Exactly. Regular wall paint simply won't work on tile. It might flake off after time or never really stick to the tiles well at all. Something like the Ankita Tile Repair Kit comes with lots of colors, which you can combine to color match and blend in with your tile in order to mask cracks or use to paint whimsical flowers and designs. We don't know your kitchen dreams, but we're here to support them. All we ask is that whatever you plan to do to that tile backsplash, you do it with paint made specifically for ceramic tiles.
More tips for painting tiles
Tile work is among the kitchen projects experts like Mike Holmes say to never DIY, so painting is an easy way to change up the look of your kitchen without having to hire a professional. But it's important to do it the right way to make sure those changes last and look top-notch.
If you are simply desperate for an alternative to white subway tile and have committed to using tile paint, you might as well learn some of the steps for kitchen tile-painting success. Consider thoroughly cleaning and sanding your tiles before painting. Sanding them will remove the glossy outer layer that may prevent paint from sticking as well as it should. Make sure to rinse the tiles to remove any dust and allow them to dry completely before painting.
Then, depending on the tile paint you use, you may need a primer. That's a lot to think about before even getting to the fun part, but it may very well be worth it. The best backsplash tiles to give your kitchen a vintage feel are those painted Delft tiles, and you could totally DIY your own version to infuse some charm into your space. "Painting tile can be a great way to give your kitchen a quick makeover on a budget," Jeanette Fusco, interior designer at HiHomePicks, told Homes and Gardens. "Painting tile is a fairly inexpensive and fast way to update the look of your kitchen." Just make sure to grab the right tile paint, and you'll be on your way!