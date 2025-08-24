Painting Kitchen Tiles? Follow This Rule First

Tile work is among the kitchen projects experts like Mike Holmes say to never DIY, so painting is an easy way to change up the look of your kitchen without having to hire a professional. But it's important to do it the right way to make sure those changes last and look top-notch.

If you are simply desperate for an alternative to white subway tile and have committed to using tile paint, you might as well learn some of the steps for kitchen tile-painting success. Consider thoroughly cleaning and sanding your tiles before painting. Sanding them will remove the glossy outer layer that may prevent paint from sticking as well as it should. Make sure to rinse the tiles to remove any dust and allow them to dry completely before painting.

Then, depending on the tile paint you use, you may need a primer. That's a lot to think about before even getting to the fun part, but it may very well be worth it. The best backsplash tiles to give your kitchen a vintage feel are those painted Delft tiles, and you could totally DIY your own version to infuse some charm into your space. "Painting tile can be a great way to give your kitchen a quick makeover on a budget," Jeanette Fusco, interior designer at HiHomePicks, told Homes and Gardens. "Painting tile is a fairly inexpensive and fast way to update the look of your kitchen." Just make sure to grab the right tile paint, and you'll be on your way!