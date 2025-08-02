The Kitchen Projects Mike Holmes Says You Should Never DIY

There's a certain thrill to pulling off a complicated DIY project around the house, especially if you're not the most skilled handyperson. If you can figure out how to do something yourself and skip the cost of hiring a professional, that's a good feeling. With plenty of websites, TikToks, and YouTube walkthroughs out there, there's almost nothing you can't learn if you're determined. But HGTV's Mike Holmes doesn't recommend going the kitchen DIY route every time, even if you think you can pull it off.

As he explains on his website, Make It Right, he thinks you should call in a pro when it comes to tile work or installing cabinets. Choosing your kitchen cabinets before the countertops is only half the battle. Installing them can be a costly venture. Even at the low end of things, you can expect to pay a few thousand dollars — and the price can easily go over 10 grand. Installing cabinets yourself is tempting because it could save you thousands, since professionals often charge hundreds of dollars per linear foot. The downside, however, is the risk involved.

Cabinets are heavy and can be very tricky to install and anchor correctly. They may be designed to hold over 400 pounds, but poor installation and a few hundred pounds of dishes inside could bring them crashing down. Improperly-installed cabinets are a big safety risk. If the cabinets fall, nearby people and pets could get hurt. In addition, whatever you have in your cabinets could be destroyed. That's a lot of wasted time and money even if no one gets hurt.