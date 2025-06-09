HGTV's Mike Holmes Has An Important Word Of Warning Before Any Major Kitchen Renovation
There are many things to avoid when renovating your kitchen — from overlooking the three types of lighting to buying major appliances in the wrong order, it all matters. Yet nobody quite knows the trade like HGTV's Mike Holmes. On the Canadian builder and contractor star's official website, Make It Right, he had some sage words of wisdom: watch your permits.
Permitting might seem like an unnecessary or frustrating hassle, but it's important to shift that mindset. Instead of approaching permits as another loophole to jump through, use them to weed out good versus bad contractors. "Don't listen to any contractor that tells you that you don't need them," Holmes writes, "If they do, show them the door because they clearly don't have your best interest in mind." The golden rule? Anything structural or related to technical details (like electrics or plumbing) is best run by your local council.
Those who don't prioritize permits face surprisingly harsh consequences, from interest-increasing fines to legal action. At the very least, unpermitted work becomes a nightmare should you ever wish to sell the property. Few buyers will pay full price for a house containing illegal features that might jeopardize their safety.
Navigating the permit process
Despite all these risks, failing to obtain proper permits is one of the most common kitchen design mistakes. Many homeowners aren't aware of the intricacies surrounding permitted work, and it's concerning that some contractors don't provide the correct guidance. Permits can be pricey, starting at $500 on average for kitchen remodeling. But if you're worried about extra costs? Limit spending elsewhere. For instance, retaining its original layout is the crucial tip to keep your kitchen renovation affordable. Obtaining the correct permits isn't an area you should cut corners on.
Always check with your council when unsure about requirements, as state-specific guidance will set out the exact protocol and criteria. But, generally, the process is remarkably simple: establish your design and submit the plans to your local council. It will likely approve the remodeling after receiving the design, list of materials, and potentially a timeline. It's simply a matter of collecting the necessary information — besides, contractors often tackle this stage on customers' behalf. Occasionally, the council might organize an inspection afterward. However, overall, the process is merely a form of quality assurance and might even be hands-off for homeowners (depending on your contractor). Who wouldn't want to guarantee the safety of their kitchen?