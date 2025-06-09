HGTV's Mike Holmes Has An Important Word Of Warning Before Any Major Kitchen Renovation

There are many things to avoid when renovating your kitchen — from overlooking the three types of lighting to buying major appliances in the wrong order, it all matters. Yet nobody quite knows the trade like HGTV's Mike Holmes. On the Canadian builder and contractor star's official website, Make It Right, he had some sage words of wisdom: watch your permits.

Permitting might seem like an unnecessary or frustrating hassle, but it's important to shift that mindset. Instead of approaching permits as another loophole to jump through, use them to weed out good versus bad contractors. "Don't listen to any contractor that tells you that you don't need them," Holmes writes, "If they do, show them the door because they clearly don't have your best interest in mind." The golden rule? Anything structural or related to technical details (like electrics or plumbing) is best run by your local council.

Those who don't prioritize permits face surprisingly harsh consequences, from interest-increasing fines to legal action. At the very least, unpermitted work becomes a nightmare should you ever wish to sell the property. Few buyers will pay full price for a house containing illegal features that might jeopardize their safety.