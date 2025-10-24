15 Mistakes To Avoid When Painting Your Kitchen

Even the glossiest paint won't be able to flaunt its lacquer if it is slathered onto stained, greasy walls. The latter is a bigger concern in the kitchen out of all the rooms in the house — picture the amount of steam, grease, and oily residue that clings onto the walls in this space. "If not cleaned before painting, these residues prevent paint from adhering properly, leading to peeling, bubbling, or uneven finishes. Paint also traps dirt beneath, causing discoloration over time," Matt Boden cautions.

Your best option for ensuring that you are working with a clean canvas is to wash every inch of the walls with a degreasing solution — this can be something as simple as a mixture of warm water and mild dish soap, but the latter can also be swapped for trisodium phosphate (TSP). Once cleaned, you'll want to wait until the walls have dried completely before moving on to the next step of the painting process.

For buildup that is particularly clingy, you'll need to put in some elbow grease with a scrub brush or sponge — Boden recommends paying special attention to corners and the areas around cabinets, where grime can often accumulate. "Skipping this crucial step not only shortens the lifespan of the paint job, but also diminishes the professional quality of the finish," he says.