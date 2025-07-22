The Kitchen Remodel Aspect You Can't Overlook For Safety

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When remodeling your kitchen, aesthetics are often the primary focus, but the room needs to be serviceable and safe in addition to stylish. One of the biggest things to avoid when renovating your kitchen is neglecting to install proper ventilation. An exhaust system like a range hood keeps your kitchen clean and members of your household healthy by removing pollutants from the air. You might think vents are only a requirement if you often cook smoky or smelly food.

While they definitely help to mitigate odors and stop smoke detectors from beeping like mad, removing smoke and grease particles also prevents build-up of gross residue on your carefully-chosen walls and counters. Additionally, household air pollution can irritate your eyes and respiratory system, triggering asthma and even leading to lung cancer over time. Secondly, every time you perform tasks like boiling water or opening the dishwasher, steam fills your kitchen.

If it's not vented out, this moisture can collect under the sink, inside your cabinets, and on wallpaper, leading to mold and mildew growth. Using good ventilation is also one of the crucial tips for cooking with a gas stove. You must get rid of residual gasses such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide every time you cook, or you could suffer dangerous symptoms including headaches, nausea, dizziness, and fainting. The good news is that ventilation systems come in a variety of styles, so you can avoid these consequences without ruining your kitchen's look.