Rachael Ray's Genius Way Of Making A Stylish Range Hood On A Low Budget
A dated or grimy-looking range hood is one of the signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen. Yet this feature costs the average homeowner $700, and that scales over $1,500 for custom designs. With such a large bill looming, it's no wonder individuals are seeking ways to cut costs. It's possible, too; celebrity chef Rachael Ray had a stroke of genius and managed to craft a beautiful hood on a budget. In a video tour of her home kitchen shared by "Rachael Ray Show" on YouTube, Ray spilled the beans on the gorgeous black feature: "The hood is super cheap industrial piping and literally black spray paint on it," she explained.
The feature is suspended above her wooden kitchen island, with additional chains supporting a large trapezoid hood. Not all range hoods are made equally. Material matters and Ray's approach is a savvy strategy for saving hard-earned cash. Remaining flexible with color is another trick — snag the best deals, and spray it later. There are plenty of paints available for under $20 on Amazon, like this JENOLITE Directorust Spray Paint for Metal or this NADAMOO High Heat Spray Paint for Metal.
The process of installing a range hood
One of the things to avoid when renovating your kitchen is overspending on singular items. The best way to achieve this, though, is by understanding the process of installing and designing each feature. Range hoods are at the expensive end of the spectrum, but the installation processes vary based on the model. The basic concept includes establishing and cutting a vent path, attaching an elbow connector, installing wall caps, and sealing joints. But this is where it gets complicated.
Some designs are easier to install than others (we're looking at you, low-cost under-cabinet hoods). Yet others are a nightmare — logistically and financially — like the boujee downdraft range hoods, which cost closer to $2,000. Depending on where you place the hood, a different extraction system will be required. For instance, downdraft ventilation versus a ceiling mount or cabinet insert.
If you're really feeling adventurous, take a leaf out of Ray's book and experiment with materials. Make your oven the most fashionable part of your house with this chic statement piece: A wooden vent hood. Just when you thought you'd seen it all, right? It's proof that stylish range hoods are more flexible than you think.