Rachael Ray's Genius Way Of Making A Stylish Range Hood On A Low Budget

One of the things to avoid when renovating your kitchen is overspending on singular items. The best way to achieve this, though, is by understanding the process of installing and designing each feature. Range hoods are at the expensive end of the spectrum, but the installation processes vary based on the model. The basic concept includes establishing and cutting a vent path, attaching an elbow connector, installing wall caps, and sealing joints. But this is where it gets complicated.

Some designs are easier to install than others (we're looking at you, low-cost under-cabinet hoods). Yet others are a nightmare — logistically and financially — like the boujee downdraft range hoods, which cost closer to $2,000. Depending on where you place the hood, a different extraction system will be required. For instance, downdraft ventilation versus a ceiling mount or cabinet insert.

If you're really feeling adventurous, take a leaf out of Ray's book and experiment with materials. Make your oven the most fashionable part of your house with this chic statement piece: A wooden vent hood. Just when you thought you'd seen it all, right? It's proof that stylish range hoods are more flexible than you think.