Make Your Oven The Most Fashionable Part Of Your House With This Chic Statement Piece

Barring some more extreme exceptions, every kitchen has a certain set of essentials. You'll have a sink, a refrigerator, some storage space, and an oven and a stove. And with that oven and stove naturally comes the vent hood. Vent hoods keep the air in your home clean as you cook, and are often a building code requirement because of their important function. But did you know that this very helpful, very necessary item can also be your kitchen's greatest source of style?

In-the-know designers are increasingly looking to vent hoods — specifically the covers we put over them — to make a statement, and this has quickly become one of our favorite kitchen design trends to follow in 2025. The move makes total sense: You can't — and shouldn't — get around having a vent hood, so why not make the most of it? It's likely one of the biggest single elements in your space, too, so there's potential to set the tone for the rest of the kitchen, pull a theme together, or punctuate it with a complementary-yet-standout hue and material.

Whereas materials such as stainless steel were once the go-to, current approaches center on cozier options like wood. Other options include trimming covers in stone, porcelain tile, or tin tile, depending on the overall theme of your kitchen. Molding details and arch-shaped covers add classic, Mediterranean appeal, while gold or brass finishes or trims add rich, modern glamour. Or, opt for extra touches such as corbels for French-farmhouse chic.