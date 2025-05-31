Make Your Oven The Most Fashionable Part Of Your House With This Chic Statement Piece
Barring some more extreme exceptions, every kitchen has a certain set of essentials. You'll have a sink, a refrigerator, some storage space, and an oven and a stove. And with that oven and stove naturally comes the vent hood. Vent hoods keep the air in your home clean as you cook, and are often a building code requirement because of their important function. But did you know that this very helpful, very necessary item can also be your kitchen's greatest source of style?
In-the-know designers are increasingly looking to vent hoods — specifically the covers we put over them — to make a statement, and this has quickly become one of our favorite kitchen design trends to follow in 2025. The move makes total sense: You can't — and shouldn't — get around having a vent hood, so why not make the most of it? It's likely one of the biggest single elements in your space, too, so there's potential to set the tone for the rest of the kitchen, pull a theme together, or punctuate it with a complementary-yet-standout hue and material.
Whereas materials such as stainless steel were once the go-to, current approaches center on cozier options like wood. Other options include trimming covers in stone, porcelain tile, or tin tile, depending on the overall theme of your kitchen. Molding details and arch-shaped covers add classic, Mediterranean appeal, while gold or brass finishes or trims add rich, modern glamour. Or, opt for extra touches such as corbels for French-farmhouse chic.
Design ideas for your kitchen's vent hood
Because vent hood covers are just what goes over the hood itself, this should be one of many kitchen design updates you can make on a budget. Covers can be relatively costly, but they pull so much focus that you might be able to make a big update without changing much else. If you're crafty, you may also be able to DIY it, adding elements to a basic wooden foundation. Designers are seeing clients opt for wood vent hood covers because they make a kitchen look homier and warmer.
Cozy kitchens, in fact, are resurging now – as evidenced by the butcher block trend that Erin Napier says is coming back. A Riley & Higgs wall-mounted hood cover comes in walnut or other wood finished in navy, white, or gray. While too bold of a color could date your kitchen, a hue like navy is sophisticated and timeless while still giving your design a firm direction. It fits in with a white and gray minimalist motif, or with golden hardware and trims.
You can also get that hood cover unfinished and paint it, trim it with stick-on tiles, or cover it with a heat-resistant fabric in a neutral pattern. Other wood-centric options include paneling, such as shiplap or in a geometric pattern. A dual-tone finish, like natural wood and white, is a modern spin on country style. Something like a scalloped edge along the bottom of your cover would bring a subtle touch of artfulness, and more temporary additions such as faux vines would perfect the look with lush greenery.