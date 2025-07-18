The One Step You Should Never Skip Before Painting Kitchen Cabinets

Perhaps you've just moved in to a new home and are ready to lend it some of your own personality, or maybe your kitchen is feeling a little outdated. Whatever the case is, you're seeing signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen. While updating your appliances is a good place to start, you can really switch up the look of your space by giving your current cabinets a fresh coat of paint — just remember one important tip before you get started.

Whether you're thinking of going the colorful route to embrace a sense of eclectic style or going fully minimalist with your aesthetic, there are some practical considerations to take note of after you choose your paint color, namely knowing how to keep everything organized. One tip we swear by? Number all of your knobs, doors, and handles as you remove them to paint. A simple pencil marking or labeled piece of tape is all you need to keep everything in order.

Though this may seem like an unnecessary and time-consuming step, it's guaranteed to make your life easier once it's time to put your cabinet components back together. Some doors may be slightly different sizes, much like certain knobs may be finicky or handles custom-fitted. So, rather than spending hours attempting to figure out where everything fits, you'll know exactly which newly painted pieces go where.