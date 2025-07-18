The One Step You Should Never Skip Before Painting Kitchen Cabinets
Perhaps you've just moved in to a new home and are ready to lend it some of your own personality, or maybe your kitchen is feeling a little outdated. Whatever the case is, you're seeing signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen. While updating your appliances is a good place to start, you can really switch up the look of your space by giving your current cabinets a fresh coat of paint — just remember one important tip before you get started.
Whether you're thinking of going the colorful route to embrace a sense of eclectic style or going fully minimalist with your aesthetic, there are some practical considerations to take note of after you choose your paint color, namely knowing how to keep everything organized. One tip we swear by? Number all of your knobs, doors, and handles as you remove them to paint. A simple pencil marking or labeled piece of tape is all you need to keep everything in order.
Though this may seem like an unnecessary and time-consuming step, it's guaranteed to make your life easier once it's time to put your cabinet components back together. Some doors may be slightly different sizes, much like certain knobs may be finicky or handles custom-fitted. So, rather than spending hours attempting to figure out where everything fits, you'll know exactly which newly painted pieces go where.
Other things to keep in mind when painting kitchen cabinets
Since remodeling can be a pricey decision, the best tip to keep your kitchen renovation affordable is to refresh your space with wallet-friendly upgrades like an easy paint job. Beyond labeling your cabinet components, however, there are a few other things to keep in mind prior to starting your painting project.
First things first, you'll want to make sure you pick the right paint for the space. Consider that your cabinets will be exposed to heat, steam, and moisture in your kitchen, so you'll want a durable formula that can stand up to the elements and future cleanings. Water-based latex paints are a good choice, especially if you want to avoid harmful fumes. You can also explore oil-based options, which produce a professional finish and tend to be slightly more durable. Just don't make the common color mistake most people do during renos and instead, opt for a color that appeals to you.
Before you break out the paint brushes, ensure also that you've prepped and sanded your cabinets and cleaned your cupboards both inside and out with warm water and a degreaser, especially areas around or above the oven where oil and grime can collect. Clearing out dust and cobwebs from the corners of your walls and above your cabinets is also a good idea — this way your kitchen will be totally refreshed from counter to ceiling.