Erin Napier Warns Against This Common Kitchen Color Mistake During Renos

One of the reasons that Erin Napier is so popular as a designer is her unpretentious, cozy interior decorating style. Rather than only focusing on contemporary interior design trends, she is adept at recognizing the beauty and value of cyclical kitchen design trends that are on their way back, like butcher block countertops or 90s kitchen color schemes. In addition to giving us some great how-tos on her Instagram page, books, and her HGTV show, "Home Town," she also offers great advice on what not to do when remodeling or renovating your kitchen.

Napier cautions against choosing a kitchen color just because it is trendy or may appeal to future buyers when you sell your home. In an interview with Homes & Gardens, Napier said, "When it comes to using bolder colors in a room, you just have to not care about other people's opinions." While there was recently a trend towards using neutral or beige color palettes in homes, many people are now pushing back and embracing maximalist, colorful decor.

Maximalist decor focuses on the joy of designing your home for you and filling it with objects, artwork, and other items that are nostalgic and meaningful to your life. If you're not renovating in order to fix design flaws in your kitchen before selling your home, you may find a lot of freedom in ignoring other people's opinions on your color choices. Instead, go for the bold colors, mismatched patterns, or whichever design elements appeal to you.